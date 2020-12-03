William Ross is a sophomore on the MHS Golf Team. Ross earned a spot on the First Team All Area for his success this year. He attained second place at the Conference Tournament, paving the way for a 3rd place finish for the Sages. At Regionals, he shot an 80 to grab fifth place, steering the team to a second place finish. Ross went on to compete at the Sectional level where the team took fifth place, and Ross ended in 34th overall. Ross held the best nine-hole average for the MHS team, 39.9.
Q: What do you like most about golf?
A: I like the competitive aspect of golf and you can’t depend on anyone else.
Q: What motivates you?
A: I’m very competitive in pretty much everything I do, so wanting to win motivates me.
Q: What is your definition of success?
A: My definition of success is to have a significant positive impact on people by the time you’re gone.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: Kobe Bryant is my hero because he set an example for me on how to work hard and strive for greatness.
Q: What do you want to do after high school?
A: I want to be playing golf at the next level.
Q: If you could travel anywhere for free, where would it be and why?
A: I would want to attend The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
Q: If you had a warning label, what would yours say?
A: Warning: Short Attention Span
Q: If you could bring one fictional character to life, who would it be and why?
A: I would bring The Black Panther to life. He’s been my favorite superhero since I was little.
Q: What would be the title of your memoir?
A: “They Should’ve Let Someone Else Have This Memoir… But Here We Are.”