MONTICELLO — Mega Sage supporter Lynn Swango was often ahead of his time.
Take marching band competitions, for instance. Former co-worker and now Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner remembers how Swango would haul equipment to the music competitions in order to broadcast them on local access television.
In the 1970s.
“He would go to all those things and broadcast them. It was way before its time. They didn’t do those things back then, and it was really cool,” Stoner said.
Swango, a former Monticello teacher, local sports reporter, author and photographer died on Dec. 26 at the age of 90. His full obituary appears on A5.
As a freshman football coach, longtime high school co-worker Buz Sievers said Swango was also progressive.
At least when it came to punting, or rather the lack of it.
“He coached freshman football for at least 10 seasons and was famous for never punting the ball in all those years. His theory was that as bad as freshman were at punting and covering the return of punts, his team more often than not wound up with better field position just fake punting,” Sievers said.
Swango had a self-deprecating nature with an underlying sense of humor that he went to great lengths to express, like going to his computer and making cartoons for the so-called ‘geezers’ he ate breakfast with at Hardee’s for years.
The author of this article remembers first meeting Lynn at the Journal-Republican in 2012. Swango came in, introduced himself, and wondered if we might want to run an occasional column or two, even though he claimed they weren’t very good.
But I knew who Lynn was. Anyone who had worked for a newspaper in the area — I was at Farmer City for 20 years before coming to work in Piatt County — had seen his work, and it was strong.
Swango continued to write columns for the J-R into 2015. In the meantime, he kept busy by writing self-published books, including a children’s one entitled “No Baseball in Fair View,” an account that was based on his real world home town.
Swango, having embraced the technology of Photoshop, video editing and YouTube, was featured in a 2013 article about his techno prowess at age 82. How did he learn all those skills?
“I bug people. I’m curious,” Swango said.
Among his other books was “Monticello: 150 years later,” a history book published for the town’s sesquicentennial in 1987.
He joked that his books, many of which featured Monticello athletes of the past, were definitely a labor of love.
“I never wrote any of the books with the thought of making money. And I was right,” he chuckled in the J-R story nine years ago.
“He had a very, very, very good sense of humor, and was just a good person. He was a great teacher. He didn’t lose patience with his students, or his peers. He was really a team player,” Stoner said.
Sievers said Swango ushered him into the world of being an official for the IHSA State Boys Track and Field Meet, something Sievers continues to do some five decades later.
Sievers — whose office was next door to Swango’s — will also miss the talks he would have with him, many of which came when both would be in working on weekends.
“What I will miss most is just having conversations with him,” Sievers said. “He was well-read and could talk on many topics with a very quick wit and exceptional memory. A genuine friendly Christian man.”