A gentle smile and a friendly nod always met those who encountered Pete Bergstrom, whether it was at his restaurant in Monticello, as he spent time building boats with youth, or playing bass with the praise team at Crossroads Church.
Bergstrom, the owner of “Bergie's Place” on the courthouse square in Monticello, passed away at his home on Jan. 27. He was 61.
A quiet dedication led the former U.S. Army helicopter pilot down many unique paths. After retiring from Horizon Hobby, he undertook a mentoring project with youth at Crossroads that led to the formating of his boat making business, G2g Wood and Boatworks.
And while making boats in Monticello – a city landlocked except for the narrow Sangamon River – may not seem ideal, for Bergstrom the effort was more of a mission than a money maker.
“G2g stands for generation to generation. I want the shop to become a template for others to turn their passion into a way to mentor youth,” Bergstrom said in a 2015 article in the Piatt County Journal-Republican.
At the same time, 'Bergie' was catering events, pursuing a fresh business plan that ended up becoming “Bergies: The Occasional Place,” which at its onset had no storefront, but instead served at popup locations.
City of Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland called his popup start a “pretty clever concept for Monticello. He offered something that would rival famous restaurants in larger cities, all the while creating his audience for the Bergie's saga.”
He eventually settled into a more permanent spot on Charter Street across the street from the historic Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello, specializing in breakfast and the recent addition of a coffee bar.
“He was the epitome of an entrepreneur: Always thinking of the next person to help, the next problem to solve, the next solution to provide,” said McFarland.
She added that Bergstrom was active in the Monticello Business Bootcamp program, first as a participant in 2016, and later as a speaker.
“He offered a great perspective as a practicing small business owner, without intimidation that can come with it. He was a mentor for so many individuals starting out, regardless of their business type,” she said.
'Bergie' also served the business community as a board member for both the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street.
“Pete was a friend to just about anyone he met. The twinkle in his eye and warm greetings were infectious. He generously gave of his time to both the Monticello Chamber and Tourism, and the Monticello Main Street Boards of Directors,” commented Chamber and Main Street Director Shelly Crawford-Stock.
“His creative, but straightforward thought process was helpful and much appreciated by both boards,” she said.
Bergstrom, a Detroit, Michigan native, was always learning.
“Sometimes you are teacher and sometimes the student, you go back and forth,” he said in that 2015 article about G2g Wood and Boatworks.
Fellow business owner Mike Heiniger of Mike Heiniger Photography served with Bergie at Crossroads Church.
“I have many memories of being with Pete, including having him as a key leader on Crossroads' worship team, seeing him baptized, marrying him and Linda, promoting his various businesses through photography and having countless conversations,” said Heiniger.
He added he will always remember Bergstrom's positive impact on people in general.
“That is the memory that is the strongest and will last the longest in my heart and mind,” said Heiniger.
Rachel LeJeune, the director of Piatt County-based Willow Tree Missions, remembers working with the restaurant owner to get 200 fresh beignets to members of local law enforcement and essential workers early in 2020 to thank them for their service.
“I loved his heart for the community and his generous spirit. He will be so missed,” she said.
Bergstrom also had a lifelong love affair with aeronautics, and had served as president of the Monticello Model Masters. It was in that capacity that he helped organize Aero Tow model airplane events, which would see up to 900 gliders take to the air over the four-day event held at the former Monticello airport.