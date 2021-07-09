100 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Ira Miner, pioneers of Piatt County are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They are both in excellent health in spite of their years and the latter still looks after her own home. Of the eight children born to them, all are living and all but one reside near the old home All were present at the celebration. Mr. and Mrs. Miner have thirty grandchildren and eight great-grand children.
Major D. A. Connor, in charge of a division of the R. O. T. C. from the U. of I. at Champaign, drove into Monticello, about 7 o’clock Friday morning with 110 horses of the artillery and cavalry. The troop passed the day in camp at the camping grounds north of town and at 2 o’clock Saturday morning resumed their march to Stonington, Illinois.
Mrs. Delia Fox, our county nurse, was called to Cerro Gordo Tuesday to visit the family of Thomas Hall where three children were sick with typhoid fever. The eldest daughter in this family died the last week in April of this same disease and the mother died in February of this year of diabetes. There are seven children in this family.
“The Wealth of Illinois is in her Soil.” reads the motto carved upon one of the university buildings at Urbana. As if in ironic proof of the assertion, the motto is nearly blotted out by the ivy which has overgrown it.
At a meeting of the Board of Education of Monticello High School District No. 168, held in the Court House Wednesday evening, the $34,000.00 bond issue was authorized by a vote of the District. Interest is set to accrue at 6 percent.
— By Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Months old rumors of Robert Allerton’s gift of his estate and land holdings north of the Sangamon River came true Saturday when the U of I announced acceptance of the huge bequest of real estate located about 5 miles southwest of here involving 6,185 acres of rich Piatt County farm land which includes Allerton’s fabulous 30-room mansion, valued at $300,000 - $500,000. Value of the total gift of real estate which the university board of trustees accepted at a meeting in Chicago has been estimated at approximately $2,000,000.
A special election on a proposed consolidation of 10 rural school districts with Monticello grade school district 25 may be held within 3 or 4 weeks. Districts that have been asked to take part are Ridge 26, Dublin 29, Independent 27, Anderson 30, Casner 31, Excelsior 66, Shady Nook 67, Wild Cat 68, Haneline 69 and Stringtown 65.
A tentative budget of $23,950 for road and bridge purposes in the town of Monticello during the year March 26, 1946 to March 24, 1947 has been approved.
Miss Dorothy Jane Butler and Linden V. Combes were married at the Presbyterian Church.
AD: For Sale: 5 rooms, bath, screened in porch, hardwood floors, good basement with new pipeless furnace, corner lot with garage. Phone 402, Myrtle Huffman, realtor.
—By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
P.E. “Doc” Fonner, chairman of the Piatt Co. Republican Central Committee has received word from Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie that he will attend the annual picnic sponsored by the Republican organization and will be the speaker. The picnic will be held in the Forest Preserve Park in Monticello on Saturday, July 31.
Piatt County has now been officially re-apportioned into three voting districts for the election of Supervisors in action taken by the Board of Supervisors. The County will elect six supervisors next April, two each from the three districts. Formerly the board was composed of one supervisor for each of the eight Townships in the County. The three new districts boundary are District One, all of Monticello and Monticello Township, population 4896, District Two, Blue Ridge, Goose Creek, Sangamon, Willow Branch and the north half of Bement Township, Population 5,237, District Three, the remainder of Bement Twp. and Cerro Gordo and Unity Townships, population 5,376.
The Illinois Power Company’s 2,000 acre Baldwin Power Plant Reservoir is being opened to public fishing. The lake and adjoining wildlife properties of IP will be turned over to the Department of Conservation for fishing, boating and day use recreational management under a cooperative agreement which IP will construct access roads, parking lots, boat ramps and restroom facilities.
From over 40 applicants for the position of head basketball coach and driver education instructor, the Bement Board of Education picked Mr. Ronald Clausing for the position.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Piatt County Junior Fair Queen contest, held Friday, July 5, featured three divisions this year. Winning the title of Miss Piatt County was Kristine Whitlock, daughter of Patsy Whitlock of Cisco and John Whitlock of Mattoon. Cody Sanantonio and her husband Jim have opened Charter Street Coffee in The Nest, their shop located at 106 S. Charter, Monticello. Charter Street Coffee offers fresh pastries, a fancy dessert on Friday and Saturday evenings, Italian sodas, flavored teas, freshly roasted gourmet coffees and espresso drinks. Participants in the American Cancer Society golf outing at the Monticello Golf Club will not only be contributing to the fight against cancer, they will also have the opportunity to win a new car. Poling Chevrolet of Monticello will give a new car to one golfer who makes a hole-in-one on the specified hole during the ACS outing. The Cerro Gordo High School Class of 1936 held its 60th reunion. In attendance were Lois Holcomb Sheehan, Irene Dillow Beyer, Marjorie Hastings Mown, Charlotte Stogsdill Helm, Eleanor Fulk Barnes, Jack and Eloise Wallace Hiser, Wayne Musselman, George Benson, Stanley Henricks, Eileen Born Barlow, Erwin “Bud” Perkins, Robert Morgan, Paul Garver and Mabel Jennings.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.