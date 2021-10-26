MONTICELLO — There is one thing that Rick Ridings will remember about his fellow car dealer, Bill Abbott.
“Bill was a car guy. He loved the car business. And you have to love being around people,” said Ridings, who bought Abbott’s Monticello car dealership last year.
Mr. Abbott, who had owned the Bill Abbott Inc. car dealership in Monticello for 53 years until the 2020 sale, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 at Kirby Medical Center.
He was 84.
In addition to his business and community service, the Mansfield High School graduate was a veteran of the United States Army.
Besides being a household name in Piatt County, he was a national name in the car business, including as a Time Magazine Dealer of the Year nominee in 2016. He was also a past president of the National Auto Dealers Association.
Ridings admired Mr. Abbott for his business acumen and ability to withstand trying times, which in five decades included oil embargoes, 20 percent interest rates and the 2008 recession that claimed many car dealers.
“He was a survivor,” Ridings said. “Those were challenging times, and Bill not only survived them, but continued operating for years after that.”
And while there is no doubt Mr. Abbot was a respected business leader, Monticello Chamber and Main Street Director Shelly Crawford-Stock will mostly remember his compassion and friendship.
“Bill’s warmth, humor, and ability to talk to anyone is what I’ll remember most about him,” Crawford-Stock said.
“You always knew where you stood, and he would tell you if he thought your viewpoint needed some adjustment! Most of all, he loved his family.”
Among that family surviving is his wife, Tam, whom Mr. Abbott called the “best thing that ever happened to me.”
A 1955 graduate of Mansfield High School, he began his long career in the automobile business in 1958 as the parts and service manager for Buck Buchanan in Monticello. He bought the dealership in 1967 and owned it for more than five decades, selling it to Rick Ridings, Inc. late last year.
In an interview last December after announcing the sale of his dealership, Abbott gave credit for his lengthy tenure to his employees.
“Work hard and hire good people. I’ve been blessed with good folks,” he told the Piatt County Journal-Republican.
He was also very hands on with customers, according to Charlie Lange, who met Mr. Abbott while he was in college.
Needing some touch-up done to his prized, gold Trans Am, he called the dealership and was surprised the owner answered the phone. To this day, Lange still works in the auto business.
“Bill told me to see him after I graduated but I ended up in Detroit and other ventures; but will always remember him as a gentleman and a dealer who took personal care of his customers — even on a Saturday when he had already closed,” Lange said.
“He will be remembered as (owining) one of the great dealerships.
Mr. Abbott worked hard in all he did, whether in his role as a longtime Monticello Rotary Club president, or as an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello, where he had attended for nearly 40 years.
“He served faithfully here at the church for decades,” current church Pastor Paul Spangler said.
He was also on the board of First State Bank and First State Bankcorp of Monticello, on the Piatt County Farm Bureau board and the University of Illinois President’s Council and Alumni Association.
Mr. Abbott was also strong supporter of local schools, with his business donating more than $85,000 throughout the years, including the donation of most of the scoreboards that hang in Monticello’s gyms. It was also common for him to sponsor recreational baseball teams, and he also supported the Piatt County Traill Blazers Rodeo.
“I feel lucky to have had an opportunity to have spent much of my life with Bill as a family friend and someone I looked up to. I was lucky enough to be a table mate at Rotary with him for many years. He will be missed, but his legacy continues in his family, whom he loved so very much,” Crawford-Stock said.