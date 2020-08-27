Between 18 and 23 percent of Cerro Gordo school students will learn from home, according to figures released at the school board meeting on Aug. 19.
About 18 percent of junior and senior high school students have chosen the remote learning option, while 23 percent of elementary school students will learn online to start the school year.
The school board also heard a presentation of the back to school plan for the district, as presented by School Superintendent Brett Robinson.
“Every district has different needs. Their enrollment is different. Their facilities are different. Their operational setup is different, so there is no one size fits all, so that is why you see such a wide variety of how different districts, even neighboring districts are structuring their reopening plan,” said Robinson. “On that topic, I am very appreciative of those folks who served on the committee for our reopening plan which was a conglomeration of teachers and administrators.
“We considered many, many factors, including the things I talked about already including our enrollment. Our ability to comply with IDPH and ISBE guidelines, the feedback we received from the parent survey, and other input,” he added.
School began on Aug. 17, and he said, “so far so good. I am pleased with the opening of the school, and I believe the kids are glad to be here, for those that chose in person learning, teacher the same, and compliance has been very good. Reopening has been good so far.”
Robinson went on to mention the district has been busy with other things besides reopening procedures.
“It has been busy the past month to say the least. Covered a lot of ground in a month’s time. Finalized collective bargaining agreement, we prepared the building for in person and remote learning due to COVID and the related guidance from IDPH and ISBE, transitioning from Chalkable to Skyward for our financial and student management systems. That was mostly occurring while staff were out on summer break,” said the superintendent.
The district tripled their internet bandwidth speed to manage the increased need from remote learners. Robinson went on to congratulate High School Principal Jeremey Rodebaugh on the new addition to the Rodebaugh household. While Rodebaugh is on leave to be with his wife and new baby, Robinson has taken over Rodebaugh’s duties.
“I want to express my time and gratitude to Kim Lange, Brandon Willard, Molly Owens, Jodi Neaveill, and the entire junior high senior teaching staff who have all played a part in all the day to day operations of the Junior and senior high” said Robinson.
The elementary school basement has had a complete “overhaul” according to Robinson, and he plans to have a building and grounds committee meeting so those that desire can see the work. Unfortunately, some of the summer work is still in progress he states with contractor’s schedules impacted by COVID.
As far as self certification when it comes to COVID-19 precautions, both Robinson and Neaveill say it is going well. Neaveill joked that she can grab temperatures of students fairly quickly as they are arriving. Parents are to self certify their student is symptom free by 7:15 a.m. and the district prints out the list, and then if someone has not certified, temperature and certification is given by a staff member.
Other action
–The board approved the second reading and adopted the IASB board policy changes Issue 104. Board Secretary Karen Freese said of the issue, “A lot of it was bringing ourselves up to date on how to manage during a pandemic.”
–The board adopted formally the calendar change of adding Nov. 3 as a non-attendance day due to Governor Pritzker declaring the election day a holiday. The district’s last emergency day will now be June 3.
–The board appointed Robinson as district administrator for the IMRF for the Teachers Retirement System and as custodian of the District Imprest Fund for 2020-21. Jodi Neaveill and Jeremy Rodebaugh appointed as building principals of custodians of school activity fund accounts.
–A special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 to discuss the budget for 2020-21.