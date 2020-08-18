Online percentage ranges from 11.7 to 24.7 percent at area schools
Nearly 19 percent of Bement school students will use online learning for at least the first semester. Late registrations in the district skewed towards the remote option, increasing the total from the 14 percent figure reported at the Aug. 5 school board session.
That means 81 percent are signed up for in-person learning five days per week in Bement, which began school on Monday.
Figures updated for the board last week show that 52 of the 274 students enrolled this fall will be online only.
The largest percentage of remote learners will be in the middle school, where 24.6 percent (15 of 61 students) are using that option. A total of 18 percent of grade schoolers will be learning from home, and 16.3 percent of those in high school opted for online.
As for in-person students, Superintendent Sheila Greenwood felt the conduct of students and parents at registration was a good sign regarding COVID-19 safety precautions that include masking and social distancing during the school day.
“I was impressed by the courtesy extended during the somewhat cumbersome (registration) process. Everyone was great about masking and remaining socially distanced,” said Greenwood at the Aug. 12 school board session.
She said one advantage to students learning online is that there will be fewer pupils in district classrooms, which will make it easier to social distance.
Sports update
Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Steve Cline updated the school board regarding sports in 2020-21, which has seen several changes in response to the pandemic. He noted that high school football and volleyball are spring sports this school year.
He also noted that the annual cross country invitational hosted by Bement will not be held at Allerton Park due to gathering restrictions, so will be mapped out with a run through Bement.
When asked if spectators will be allowed at fall sporting events, Cline felt they would, but added they would need to wear a face covering.
Greenwood also presented a tentative budget for 2020-21, which she said is balanced.
In other action, the board:
–approved the appointment of Jani Hamilton as the district treasurer and State Bank of Bement as depositor;
–approved John Strack as a volunteer cross country coach; and
–transferred $15,000 from the working cash fund to the transportation fund.