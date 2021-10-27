Active cases of COVID-19 increased last week in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, while the number of new cases was similar to the previous week.
According to the latest report from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, the total amount of active cases as of Oct. 26 was 39 for both counties, up from 24 on Oct. 19.
New cases were also up for DeWitt County: 19 for the week ending Oct. 24, compared to 14 the week prior. The county has recorded 2,082 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 34 deaths.
Piatt County had 14 new cases last week, down from 19 the week before. For the pandemic, the county total is 2,056, including 14 deaths.
Neither county is on the state warning list, however incidence rates are still in the “substantial” range, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The newest cases by town:
DeWitt County, 19 new cases
—Clinton, 12
—DeLand, 1
—Farmer City, 1
—Heyworth, 1
—Kenney, 1
—Maroa, 1
—Waynesville, 1
—Weldon, 1
Piatt County, 15 new cases
—Monticello, 4
—Atwood, 3
—Cerro Gordo, 3
—Bement, 2
—Cisco, 1
—Hammond, 1
—La Place, 1