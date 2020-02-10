A 23-year-old Bement man has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in response to a three-vehicle accident on Jan. 8 that resulted in the death of one of the other drivers. The accident took place at Illinois Route 105 about two miles south of Monticello.
Conrad J. Gillespie faces charges of reckless homicide, a Class 3 Felony; and two cases of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, one a Class 2 Felony since it resulted in the death of another, and the other a Class 4 Felony.
According to Illinois State Police, the 2:01 p.m. accident occurred when a northbound Gillespie in his 2008 Honda Accord attempted to pass the 2006 Ford Fiesta driven by Arthur Anderson, 51, of Bement.
Gillespie’s car instead collided with a southbound 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Tonya Shearon, 56, of Bement, who died as a result of her injuries. Anderson and Gillespie were also injured.
He is due to appear in Piatt County Court on the felony charges on March 10.
Gillespie was also cited after the accident for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, driving on the left where prohibited, and improper lane usage.