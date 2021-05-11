MONTICELLO — Admissions are up in recent weeks at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Director Scott Porter told the county board nursing home committee on May 6.
Porter reported the facility had admitted about eight new residents over the past week to bring the total to 73, with at least two more expected soon.
A census of 75 would bring the nursing home close to the 80 to 82 it needs to break even financially, according to staff.
COVID protocols, as well as an outbreak at the nursing home in December, had resulted in a halt of admissions and a corresponding drop to 67 residents.
Porter gave credit for the recent rush to nursing home admissions coordinator Suzanna Brock for getting the word out that the nursing home was once again taking admissions.
“She communicated with the hospitals that we are open for business, are vaccinated, are looking to expand our census, and they have really responded to it,” Porter said. “I really appreciate her efforts.”
If admissions continue to rise, a furlough on non-nursing employees implemented in mid-April could be lifted.
“We’ll monitor it this next pay period, and if we feel like we are going to climb close to 80 and maintain that census, and fell like there’s a lot of interest in our service, we will probably end the furloughs all together,” Porter said.
The decreases in pay are currently saving the nursing home about $30,000 per month.
“We absolutely appreciate all the sacrifice that they made. This was done in response to the low census, so this shows everyone’s dedication to making everything work. We deeply appreciate that,” Porter said.
“Please extend to the staff that we appreciate that very much,” nursing home committee chairman Gail Jones said
Nurses Day
Porter also took time to thank the facilities 20 nurses at the meeting, which was also National Nurses Day.
“The Piatt County Nursing Home would like to extend their deepest and sincerest appreciation to nurses — not just here but everywhere — who endured the last year of the pandemic. Their service is invaluable, their strength and determination is unmeasurable at times, and so we just want to take time to recognize their service and sacrifice this past year,” Porter said.
He also noted that activities will be held during Nursing Home Week this month after it being basically cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Porter said activities will include an online scavenger hunt, food trucks, and trivia games, including the resident-favorite “In it to Win it.”