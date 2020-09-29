Katie LeJeune lost her best friend to suicide while still in high school, and is doing her best to speak out on the subject.
As a junior at Monticello High School, she addressed the entire student body on the issue, calling that public address the “scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
The 2019 graduate continues to make efforts to get the subject talked about in public, particularly during Suicide Prevention Month each September.
Why?
“I want people out there to know there are others experiencing the same thing, and that there are people that they can talk to,” said LeJeune.
It hasn’t come easy. She was at home recovering from surgery when she got the word of her friend’s death.
“It hit me like a truck, and a bus, and a plane, and anything else you can think of at the same time,” said the 19-year-old.
It also showed her she had issues of her own that needed addressed, mainly in the area of anxiety, which she has tried to take on the remainder of her high school career and first year at Parkland College last year.
“I would think ‘if I don’t get an A on this, if I don’t get straight A’s, if I don’t do perfect in this class, if I don’t do well on this presentation, the constant feeling of being afraid of not being good enough. That was something I’ve struggled to overcome,” she said.
LeJeune doesn’t fancy herself a counselor, but tries to pass on what she learned as she recovers from the 2016 tragedy – especially with the mental pressure and anxiety that threatened to consume her.
“My biggest thing has been allowing myself to feel it, but not be overcome by it. Stay in the driver’s seat and don’t let whatever’s going on drive me,” she said. “Don’t let it keep me in bed, but if I need a day to just process and recover and think through some things, I should allow myself to take that day.
“I can’t really help anybody else if I’m falling apart behind the scenes,” LeJeune said.
She has also developed a lending ear, and advises others to do the same.
“Listen when people come to you with something. Or even if they don’t come to you with something, be paying attention. That’s the one thing I wish I could do if I could go back; pay attention more,” she said.
For those having thoughts of self harm:
“Talk to somebody. A lot of people are very private, and really like to keep a lot of that stuff inward, or with one close person,” added LeJeune.
Has her journey made her stronger?
“It’s definitely made me tougher. It’s really taught me how much I can handle, and how much I can’t,” she stated.
It’s also made her realize she is not alone.
‘Now, looking back, it’s kind of insane how many people are going through things that they just don’t talk about, because they feel like they can’t,” she said, adding that everyone should always keep their ears open.
Resources
Piatt County Mental Health Mental Health Clinician Louanna Miller provided the following information for suicide awareness.
What are some of the warning signs of someone at risk for suicide?
–Preoccupation with death: talking, reading or writing about suicide or death
–Making indirect statements about death or suicide, such as “My family would be better off without me,” or “What’s the point of living?”; conveying feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness
–Making direct statements about death or suicide, such as “I’m going to kill myself” or “I wish I were dead”
–Putting one’s affairs in order (e.g., visiting people to say good-bye, giving away possessions)
–Engaging in risky behavior (e.g., purposefully putting oneself in danger, increased use of alcohol and/or drugs)
–Neglecting one’s appearance and hygiene
–Obtaining access to guns or other means of hurting oneself
–Withdrawal from friends and family and/or dropping out of school, athletic or social activities
–Major change in eating and/or sleeping habits
–Dramatic mood changes
It’s important to know what to do if you are concerned about someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts.
–80 percent of all suicides give some warning of their intentions to a friend or family member. If your friend is depressed or exhibiting any of the warning signs, it is OK to ask the person if he is considering suicide. The person then knows that someone is concerned and cares about them.
–Be willing to listen.
–Take it seriously. All suicide threats and attempts must be taken seriously and consider going to the nearest hospital emergency room.
–Do not keep the information a secret. You do not have to know for certain that a person is suicidal before you seek assistance from another person, and if possible, from a trained professional like a counselor, teacher, school nurse, pastor, or family physician.
–Seek professional help. Encourage the person to see a physician or mental health professional immediately.
–If you are concerned for a person’s immediate safety and you are with them, do not leave them alone. –Call or texted another person or 911 for assistance, or take them to the nearest hospital emergency room.
–If you are not with them, but are on the phone with them, stay on the phone with them while you get assistance to the location of the person at risk. Text or call a family member, friend or 911.
National Hotlines
Police: 911
–National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Chat service available at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org; Para recibir ayuda en espanol, empuja aqui
–Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741; www.crisistextline.org
–National Runaway Safeline; 1-800-786-2929; Chat service available at www.1800runaway.org
–Trevor Helpline – Crisis and Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Youth; 1-866-488-7386 ; Chat and text options at www.thetrevorproject.org
–It Only Takes One www.itonlytakesone.org. Information on suicide prevention, local resources and statistics about suicide in Illinois.
–Gabriel’s Light www.gabrielslight.org. Prevent youth suicide through education, cyber safety, and kindness campaigns.
–American Foundation for Suicide Prevention www.afsp.org. Provides information on facts, risks factors, warning signs for suicide.
–National Alliance on Mental Illness www.nami.gov. Provides education, awareness and support, and advocacy for individuals, families and communities affected by mental illness.
Local Assistance
–Police: 911
–Piatt County Mental Health: 217-762-5371
–24 hour Crisis Line 217-762-4357
–Take individual to Kirby Medical Center Emergency Room or another hospital ER.