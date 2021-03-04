MONTICELLO — After the city of Monticello ended up in the black by $700,000 in 2020, the city council on Feb. 22 approved adding about $321,000 of that back into the appropriations ordinance at the request of administration.
Included is an additional $220,000 contribution to the police pension fund.
“It’s a good investment,” City Administrator Terry Summers said, noting that Monticello has worked in recent years to inch closer to a fully funded pension fund.
Also added into city appropriations were:
—Purchase of a used truck with accessories for the administration department, $35,200;
—replacement of a snow push box front end-loader attachment, $6,000; and
—purchase of a truck for the concrete crew, $60,000.
“The trucks have an issue, so we have to do something. Fortunately, we are in a position that we can do that,” Summers said.
Government CARES dollars, plus a frugal year of spending, helped pave the way for the additions.
“The work of department heads and city employees saved us 15 percent last year,” Summers added.
The amendment increases the appropriations total for 2021 from $10,433,433 to $10,754,643.
Aldermen approved the amendment to the appropriations ordinance, along with a motion to trade in the 2010 Ford F-150 for a used 2020 Ford F-150 truck for the administration department.
Stabilization grant
The city council approved an application for a sixth Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program grant in town, this one for The Brown Bag Inc. The grant request is for $25,000 to help reimburse the Monticello restaurant for losses sustained during the COVID-19 business shutdowns.
Chiropractor Matt Stringer also asked for help from the city in the form of eased zoning requirements so he could temporarily operate out of his home, but was told he would need to go through the formal zoning process.
“COVID hit us so hard,” Stringer told the council, saying he was hoping to treat patients out of his home for a period of time, possibly up to a year.
“I was not sure if I could get some sort or reprieve, or exemption to be able to actually charge people in my house,” Stringer said, saying it would involve a small sign and typically one extra car at a time at his residentially zoned property. “If I can’t find a way to do something, I don’t know how I am going to survive it.”
At one point, Stringer operated out of a commercial property in Monticello as part of the Preferred Care Medical and Chiropractic, which opened in 2018 but closed the next year.
Mayor Larry Stoner responded that, “Fortunately or unfortunately as the case may be, we have procedures that you need to go through before a decision can be made,” referring to an application for a variance that would need to be considered by the planning and zoning board and the city council.
“I wish we could do more, but you can’t do for one and not for others.”
Stoner suggested Stringer go through the process of making a formal application.
Stringer apparently did not like that answer, saying “great Monticello family leaving” as he left the room.
In other business, the council:
—Heard from Stoner that registration is now open for the next business bootcamp at monticellobootcamp.com;
—was told by Police Chief John Carter that the application window had closed for two officer openings, with interviews to start March 20; and
—learned the planning and zoning committee meeting for Feb. 15 was canceled due to the weather, with items on that agenda pushed back to next month’s meeting March 15.