Fiery crash killed Tristan Brannin of Weldon on Dec. 30
MONTICELLO — After hearing impassioned statements from family members of a 23-year-old Weldon man killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 30 of last year, the driver of the vehicle that caused Tristan Brannin to burn to death in his GMC Envoy has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Justin D. Slade, 35, of Urbana pled guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 24. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence — 9 years and 3.5 months. Two years of mandatory supervised release will follow his prison stay in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Mr. Brannin's mom, Shannon L. Brannin, delivered a 45-minute victim impact statement, where she said she lost her best friend on the day of the head-on accident, which took place on Illinois Route 10 just east of Lodge at about 11:20 p.m.
“When he died, so did I,” said Mrs. Brannin. “He died and I died, and I die again every morning when I wake up and it hits me all over again. My son is dead.”
She also said Tristan was “magical,” a son who made her laugh, and made her love.
She called him a “unicorn” who lived up to the name she had given him: Tristan Tanthalas Elias Brannin.
“I named him after knights. I named him after elves. I named him to match the magic in his soul.
“All that he was, the wonder, the love, the laughter, the joy, all of that is ashes now,” said Mrs. Brannin, gesturing to her son's urn that sat on the prosecution table during the proceedings.
She asked for the maximum 14-year sentence for Slade, but said after the hearing the 11 years handed down by Judge Dana Rhoades “was fair. I think it was as fair as she could give. I can live with it.”
Stephen Brannin, Tristan's father, spoke during his impact statement of growing up without a dad, “so my dream was to be the dad I wished I had.”
Looking directly at Slade, who sat in a wheelchair at the defense table in an orange prison jumpsuit, Brannin's voice broke when he described the impact Dec. 30 has had on him and other loved ones.
“You didn't just kill Tristan. You killed who we were. I'm not the person I was before Dec. 30th. You took my belief that everything could always be made okay. You took my security. You took my faith. My wife and I are broken. I'm exhausted all the time. I'm on medication. I try to keep myself busy at work but the memories always find their way into my head,” said Stephen Brannin.
Tristan Brannin's aunt, Amber King, who worked with him at hotels in Champaign, said the loss has affected her greatly. She adjusted the witness seat in order to look directly at Brannin as she spoke about arriving at the scene on Dec. 30 to find it closed off and both vehicles on fire.
“I had to go another way to the fire station because my nephew was still on fire,” she said, adding there are things she will still not do since that day.
“I don't drive anymore. How could I? I'm scared of every corner,” she said.
Slade, who was in the hospital and rehabilitation centers until June, said he still couldn't walk, and “can't write or eat with my right hand.” He said he has had several surgeries, including one to insert a metal rod from his pelvis to his foot, and is losing hearing in one ear.
He also apologized to the family of Brannin and the court for causing his death.
Eight letters in support of Slade were also entered into the record, but were not read at Tuesday's sentencing hearing.
Defense attorney George Vargas asked for leniency — either probation or a 3-year sentence. He said that, although Slade had prior convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident, “this is not a hardcore criminal. He hasn't been breaking the law left and right.”
Rhoades noted that the pre-sentence investigation report stated Slade had smoked marijuana since the age of 14 and started drinking two years later. She also challenged a statement in the report that Slade called himself a social and weekend drinker, pointing out the accident took place on a Wednesday night.
“That does not suggest that you were merely a social or weekend drinker,” Rhoades said, saying the case was all about “choices” Slade made, including the choice to drink then drive, even though he was only five blocks from where he was living in DeLand when he got behind the wheel on Dec. 30.
She did feel his injuries were also one form of penalty, and would “remind him of this night forever.”
About 25 people attended the hearing, most of them family and friends of Mr. Brannin. Piatt County Assistant State's Attorney Victoria Dedman asked for a 14-year sentence.