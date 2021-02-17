The City of Monticello will soon have a more efficient way to reduce the landscape waste that ends up at its landfill on the edge of town.
City council members on Feb. 8 approved a loan that will fund the purchase an air curtain burner, which will incinerate waste instead of the current method of grinding, chipping, and hauling the remains elsewhere.
“Basically, it’s just a big box that can get really hot. The fire is completely contained, but it doesn’t make smoke because it gets so hot. It incinerates it. It’s really cheap to run,” said City Public Works Director Jim Grabarczyk. “It’s a 98 percent reduction in overall waste.”
Until a few years ago, the wood chips generated were provided to an area cattle ranch. But with that no longer an option, the city has trouble using all of the chips.
The burner will save the city about $30,000 annually that it currently spends on the chipping.
Cost for the air curtain burner is about $130,000. A loan for $270,000 was approved by aldermen that also includes the purchase of a new dump truck for the city. The loan, through First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust, includes a 2.25 percent interest rate and five annual payments of $57,700.40.
A portion of the dump truck cost will be defrayed by selling one of the current ones – a 2002 International to the Village of Bement for $24,000.
The city has five dump trucks, which are used for snow and ice removal, hauling brush, hauling dirt from water leaks, taking waste water treatment plant sludge to the landfill, and transporting rock for stockpiled materials.
The new dump truck should be in city hands within eight weeks, said Grabarczyk.
Burke Park
City Administrator Terry Summers said citizens will get a chance to weigh in on plans to renovate Robert C. Burke Memorial Park this spring.
“The public design workshops are tentatively going to be scheduled for April 8. They’ll hold one in the afternoon, and another one in the evening. It will be kind of an open house and workshop,” said Summers.
Farnsworth Group was hired recently to draft a master plan for the future of the park, and is beginning to solicit ideas from area stakeholders, including the sister of PFC Burke. The Monticello soldier died in the Vietnam War and received a Medal of Honor posthumously.
Recreation area
Alderman Mike Koon said he reached out to officials in Sauk City, Wisconsin regarding a $12 million recreation complex that broke ground there in 2020. He said it is similar to Monticello’s rec effort, which has yet to be green lit due to funding issues.
“It’s (Saulk City) a town of about 3,500 people, so somewhat similar to us. I reached out to them just to get some feedback on how they did it. Very similar to us, they started thinking about it in 2010, broke ground last fall, and hope to open it by 20203,” said Koon.
“I would encourage us to talk with them to figure out how we can get the project off the ground,” he added.
Monticello owns 30 acres on the west edge of town, purchased with the intention of putting in ball diamonds, soccer fields, a fishing pond and walking paths. The estimated cost is around $10 million.
In other action, the council:
–heard that cleanup of Tract 8 adjacent to Pepsin Hill has been given a preliminary signoff, which would mean it needs no more remediation once it is finalized by the Illinois EPA;
–was told by Summers that owners of an 8.86-acre piece of land at 1690 N. State St. wish to subdivide it into five lots of about .8 acre each for The Heritage Subdivision. Property owners are requesting annexation into the city.
The city planning and zoning commission was scheduled to hear testimony on the annexing and possible rezoning of the property on Feb. 15. The city council will likely act on those recommendations on Feb. 22.
The land once housed Steve Varner’s iris farm.
–heard from Police Chief John Carter that the department will be hiring an officer to replace one that current left the department; and
–was told by Fire Chief John Rupkey that the agency responded to 35 calls in January, 22 that were medical in nature.