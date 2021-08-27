MONTICELLO — Midstate Marksmen Air Rifle 4-H Club will have their first meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the 4-H Memorial Camp, 499 Old Timber Rd., Monticello. Future meeting dates will be scheduled at a later time. Equipment will be provided. Please wear close-toed shoes. Must be 8 to 18 years old by Sept. 1, 2021.
There is a fee, which covers a year of 4-H membership, current 4-H members can attend for free. Register for this event at go.illinois.edu/dmpevents. For more information, please contact Jamie Boas, 4-H youth development Extension educator, at kleissjm@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.
The 4-H program is provided through University of Illinois Extension and is open to youth ages 8 to 18. Youth learn skills for living by participating in individual or group learning experiences related to more than 200 project areas. More information about Extension and 4-H is available at go.illinois.edu/dmp. Find Piatt County 4-H on Facebook.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-762-2191. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.