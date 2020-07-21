Recreational cannabis sales will likely not be allowed in Monticello. City council members spoke out on July 13 against allowing sales within the city limits.
Aldermen originally asked for an opt-out resolution to vote on at their July 27 meeting, but City Administrator Terry Summers said later that attorneys recommended it go back to the planning and zoning board for a recommendation before a council vote. The PZB will likely consider it on Aug. 17.
It comes after a year of discussion whether to allow dispensaries and growers to locate within city limits following the legalization of the adult use of recreational cannabis in January. Council members did approve a 3 percent tax on potential sales last fall, but also implemented a year-long moratorium while considering the issue further.
Several aldermen spoke out against allowing sales at the July 13 city council session.
Pam Harlan said a visit to an area dispensary to observe its operation changed her mind on the issue, and said she is now firmly opposed to allowing it in Monticello.
“I was thinking the tax benefit would enhance the city,” said Harlan, but after watching people “eating their edibles right there in the parking lot, and some people put their marijuana in their glass bubble and did that in parking lot,” it “totally changed my mind.”
“I just don’t think our sweet Monticello needs it,” she said. “I could not vote and have that responsibility of taking a chance that someone did that here in my community and hurt someone,” possibly through driving under the influence.
Wendall Brock agreed, saying “my personal opinion hasn’t changed.”
“I would not vote in favor of it being sold or handled here in Monticello,” added the retired law enforcement officer. “I know we’re in a tough situation money-wise, even though we’re all right for now. I realize that 3 percent tax would help, but if it comes up for a vote, I would vote to opt out. It’s not for me.”
The opt out would not ban the use of recreational marijuana by adults in Monticello, just its sales within the city limits..
Input on the issue from the public at council meetings has been limited, but alderman Mike Koon noted, “I have yet to be approached by anyone in favor of it.”
Rodney Burris asked if there had been any interest in businesses wanting to set up cannabis shops in town. Summers said there had been minor interest from a craft grower – a small scale indoor cannabis farm – and minor interest from a local resident in establishing a dispensary.
While noting some positive impacts of medical marijuana in pain management, Tammy Sebens also felt recreational sales had no place in Monticello.
“I think we’ve created a nice community, and I think this could have a really negative effect on it,” she said.
Tom Reed also expressed his opposition to recreational cannabis sales.
Council members asked City Administrator Terry Summers to prepare a resolution to opt out from sales locally.
Earlier this year, aldermen did approve a fine structure for cannabis violations that allows for fines paid to stay with local government agencies.
Hotel marketing study
The council approved the funding of a $7,500 contract with Core Distinction Group, which will conduct a hotel marketing feasibility study.
“After being approached by a developer about a potential project, staff felt it was in the best interest of the city to update the feasibility study for hospitality needs in the community,” Summers told the council.
Cost of the study will be split with the potential developer.
A similar study was completed in 2016, but Summers felt market conditions had changed enough to warrant a new one. Those conditions include the addition of at least two bed and breakfasts in Monticello, hospital expansion, and some residential growth.
Kudos to staff
Summers thanked his staff for their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis, including the process needed to get the Livingston Center ready for Monday’s council session, the first in-person one since early March. Council members were placed in three rows of tables instead of the U-shaped configuration featured in the council chambers, and audience chairs were placed at least six feet apart.
Roadwork approved
The annual oil and chip seal coat program was awarded to Illiana Construction, which was the only bidder at $82,670. A total of $100,000 had been budgeted for the work, which will also include a new seal coat in the Evergreen Subdivision.
In other action, the council:
–Heard from Mayor Stoner announced the opening of two businesses, Kleen Movement in the new PreGame Sports building near the middle school; and Libby’s Closet and Treasures at 206 W. Washington St.;
–was told a car show would be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the Piatt County Trail Blazer grounds. A bags tournament will follow on Saturday;
–approved the appointment of Barry Miller to the city fire and police commission;
–During his update to the city council, Monticello Fire and Rescue Chief John Rupkey said the department responded to 38 calls in June, bringing the year to date total to 215 calls thus far; and
–approved the annual oil and chip seal coat program to Illiana Construction, which was the only bidder at $82,670. A total of $100,000 had been budgeted for the work, which will also include a new seal coat in the Evergreen Subdivision.