Allerton Park Natural Areas Manager Nate Beccue already has a state biologist and some dedicated birders taking part in the first Piatt County-based Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Jan. 4.
But you don’t have to have lofty credentials to help log what species are living throughout a 7.5-mile radius of the former Shopko building in Monticello. That center point allows the count to include bird habitats at Allerton, Lodge Park, the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail and along the Sangamon River.
“We picked a place where it would include the major bird habitats,” said Beccue, who noted that people don’t have to travel at all to take part.
“Anyone can do it. They can just sit at home and report what they see in their bird feeders,” he added.
Participants who know their ornithology can go out on their own and report what they see to Beccue, who will compile data and forward it to the Audubon Society.
For those who aren’t as experienced but want to get outside during the one-day count on Jan. 4, Beccue will arrange for them to tag along with some experts who can show newcomers the ropes and identify species.
He said the Christmas Bird Count – which now can take place any time between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 – dates back to the year 1900, when ornithologist Frank M. Chapman wanted an alternative to the annual Christmas “Side Hunt” that would see hunters go out and compete for how many animals they could kill and bring home.
“Chapman thought, ‘instead of spending Christmas Day killing birds, let’s just go out and count them,’” commented Beccue. “I think people were realizing the bird populations were in decline. He called it the Christmas Bird Count, so instead of going out and shooting birds, they would go out and count them.”
Allerton has never taken part because it overlapped with existing Bird Count areas based at Clinton Lake and Homer Lake. Moving the point of origin to the south edge of Monticello eliminates that overlap.
“The data goes into a national database for trends, how populations are doing and where they are certain times of the year,” he added.
Those wishing to participate in the local Bird Count can contct Beccue at nbeccue@illinois.edu or by calling him at 217-244-2149. Additional information is also available at https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.