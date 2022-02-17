Registration for Allerton Park’s summer Day Camps is open. They ar aimed at getting children outside to discover art and nature through hands-on exploration.
“Allerton Acorns” (ages 5-7) and “Allerton Adventurers” (ages 8-12) will learn about the natural world while participating in both planned activities and free play. From the first week of June to the end of July, campers will build forts, go on hikes, explore the complexity of growing plants that help wildlife and pollinators, create art with nature, learn about map making, and so many other fun topics. View the complete list of weekly themes, dates, and details at https://allerton.illinois.edu/youth-programs-allerton-summer-day-camp-2022.