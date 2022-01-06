MONTICELLO – The Allerton Public Library announces the following programs in January.
– Sunday, Jan. 9: 2 p.m. – Creating a Vision Board, for teens and adults.
– Saturday, Jan. 15: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Make Your Own Snowman. Open to those of all ages.
– Monday, Jan. 17: 1 to 5 p.m. – KidZone (third Monday of each month). Drop in any time between 1 and 5 p.m. Legos and other toys will be available in addition to simple crafting supplies. KidZone is open to those 13 years old and younger.
– Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – The program room will be open for free play. Toys, playdough, and simple crafts will be available. The program is open to those five years of age and younger and their caregivers.
– Week of Jan. 24 — Taste of Spice: Tumeric. Pick up a bag of spice and recipes.
Winter Reading Bingo also continues through the end of February. Call the library at 217-762-4676.