Like many libraries in the area, the Allerton Public Library in Monticello started providing inside service again when the area moved to a less-stringent mitigation category last month.
The library is operating with reduced hours, which are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
“We are leaving Wednesday as a curbside services day for those uncomfortable in coming into the library,” said Library Director Lisa Winters. “We ask that patrons wear a mask, sanitize when entering, limit their time to 30 minutes per day, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent.”
She added that the back stacks have been reopened, but are “at your own risk” since there is not enough staff to clean every item that is touched in the library.
For more information, call the library at 217-762-4676.