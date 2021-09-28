The Allerton Public Library is participating in the 3rd Annual Library Crawl, which runs through Oct. 17. It is organized and presented by 85 participating libraries of the Illinois Heartland Library System.
The first library crawl was organized by Bethalto Public Library as a way to encourage patrons to explore the many resources in other libraries. A Library Crawl Official Passport can be picked up at Allerton Public Library or any other participating library. Passport holders should have their passports stamped while visiting the various libraries.
Allerton Public Library patrons with five or more stamps in their passport can return to Allerton by Oct, 18 and enter their names in a drawing for a $20 FroYo gift certificate.
The library crawl is open to all ages.