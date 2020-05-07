The Piatt County board on April 8 approved several bids for upcoming roadwork, including a $1,199,218 one from Cross Construction to rebuild Allerton Road from the Monticello city limits to just past the main entrance to Allerton Park.
While the project has been on the county’s wish list for a while, it will be done 5 to 7 years earlier than anticipated due to extra dollars provided by last year’s state transportation bill.
“This would not have been possible before this money came in,” said County Highway Engineer Eric Seibring. “We would not have been able to move this forward this fast without this money.”
The Allerton Road resurfacing will include about 2.3 miles of road up to the entrance to the Allerton Music Barn.
Area State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) estimates that the county will receive about $184,000 more in new road dollars this fiscal year due to the changes in how the program is funded. An additional $580,000 should be received for township roads, and with municipalities included the transportation change should net municipal, township and county road funds in Piatt County an additional $968,000 in 2020-21.
Also approved by the county board was a $139,679 bid from Duce Construction to rebuild a box culvert on Piatt County Highway 7 east of Bement.
A project to install flashing lights and gates to a railway crossing on County Highway 2 north of Mansfield will not require local funds, but Seibring said it does require a rail safety agreement between the county and the Illinois Department of Transportation, which will foot the $331,000 cost.
The county’s role will be to establish detours if necessary, and provide markings and signs during construction.
Seibring said the work is part of an ongoing effort by the state to increase railway safety by installing additional equipment at crossings.
“This would be the last high-volume road on the county system that does not have lights and gates,” said Seibring, who did add there will still be one shortline rail crossing south of Milmine that still needs safety features installed.
Also approved were annual bids for road maintenance that will be covered by Motor Fuel Tax funds, in addition to a petition to replace a bridge on Lickskillet Road.
Extension funds approved
The board approved the annual levy for the Piatt County Extension office. The $101,000 request has been the same since 2009, pointed out Macon/Piatt University of Illinois Extension Advisor Doug Harlan.
Harlan said Extension was ahead of the game in remote and distance learning when it became more common a month ago. He noted they started with “telenets” among farmers at least 15 years ago, and have progressed to webinars that have become common in recent years.
“This is different for all of us, but I will tell you that the virtual and distance stuff we are doing, we’ve been doing for years. So we were a little more prepared for it than other organizations have been,” said Harlan. “So I think we fell in pretty quickly.”
He added that the Extension service will make a decision by April 17 whether in-person 4-H fairs will be allowed this summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“If they do cancel, then we will be looking for alternative opportunities for exhibits through a virtual means.”
Extension services are also providing virtual office hours as a resource for local gardeners. Additional information is available through the Extension website.
Election in under the wire
County Clerk Jennifer Harper said her office had difficulty finding election judges for the March 17 primary, but was pleased the primary was completed prior to the issuance of stay at home orders and business shutdowns.
“We did have to get a couple of emergency orders to be able to accommodate Piatt County Nursing Home residents, and we did have a shortage of election judges due to the pandemic, so we were glad we were able to get that done,” Harper told the board.
In other action, the county:
–approved a memorandum of understanding with CCGIS for geospatial services related to mapping services provided to the county;
–reapproved a measure to issue $295,000 in debt certificates to refinance existing borrowing and adding about $80,000 for HVAC work at the public safety building. An error in the original paperwork prompted the second approval for the certificates.