The Piatt County Animal Shelter will hold a rummage sale and Krispy Kreme donut sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Donuts must be preordered by noon on Wednesday, June 9 by emailing piattanimals@hotmail.org, sending a Facebook message or by calling 217-762-7227. Doughnuts will also be available for sale during the rummage sale.
Rummage sale donations of gently used items will be accepted Monday through Thursday, June 7-10 from 7 to 11 a.m.
For an afternoon or evening drop-off time, contact the shelter at 217-762-7227. Please no electronics or appliances. All proceeds will benefit the animal shelter.