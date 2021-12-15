ANNIVERSARY: Lee and Norma (Chapman) Larson

Lee and Norma (Chapman) Larson of Monticello are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month. The couple married Dec. 17, 1971 in DeLand.
They have seven children: Kathy (Jeff) Wright, Greg Larson, Rusty Hunt, Dave (Joann) Hunt, Tracey (Jerry) Miller, Kyle (Jen) Hunt and Lorrie (Chris) Brandon, 16 grand children and 15 great-grandchildren.
They lived in Villa Grove for a short time before moving to Monticello where they have resided for 49 years. Lee worked at University of Ford in Champaign and then retired in 2001 after working 27 years for the City of Monticello as the mechanic.
Norma retired in 2009 after working 35 years in the Circuit Clerks office of Piatt County.
If you wish to celebrate this special anniversary cards can be sent to 1074 Trail Blazer Lane, Monticello, IL 61856.