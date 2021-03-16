MONTICELLO – Another community resident has been added to Monticello’s 30-Acre Multi-Use Outdoor Recreation Committee, bringing the number of members to nine.
The Monticello city council on March 8 added Lindsey Blickenstaff to the list. Mayor Larry Stoner told the Journal-Republican that she had been inadvertently left off the original resolution approved on Feb. 22.
The committee will study the 30-acre tract of land the city has owned since 2009 and study the feasibility of developing it into a multi-use recreational complex.
Also on the committee are city councilmen Mike Koon and John Frerichs; and community members Amy Sharwarko, Tiffany Koester, Nicole Soper, Chris Patton, Heather Ball and Aaron Thais.
Also at its March 8 session, the city council declared some fire equipment as surplus so that items can be sold, traded or given to other agencies. They include:
–Twenty-one 2,200 psi self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) bottles that can no longer be used or hydro-tested to the local department. They will be donated to the Illinois Fire Service Institute in exchange for some free training for local firefighters.
–A SCBA fill station that is no longer needed after an upgraded air fill station was obtained by the department. The old fill station will be given to the Piatt County Fire Fighters Association for other local departments to possibly use.
–A Rescue 1 mobile SCBA fill station, which is no longer adequate for the 4,500 psi bottles that were purchased last year from the Village of Savoy. They will be traded to Resolve Specialty Products in exchange for three bottle racks, a value of about $4,800.
–A Stealth Enterprise 20-foot cargo trailer that is need of repairs and no longer used by the department.
“The trailer will be sold by the department with the proceeds being used for the purchase of necessary equipment replacement for the City of Monticello Fire and Rescue Department,” Fire Chief John Rupkey said.
Other business
City Administrator Terry Summers was asked when the air curtain burner will be in place for the landscape waste facility. Summers said it had been ordered and should arrive soon. The burner will allow the city to more efficiently dispose of landscape waste, which is picked up from resident’s homes the first Tuesday of each month.
Summers also said he was reviewing the city nuisance ordinance, and would have recommendations soon on possible revisions for the council to consider.