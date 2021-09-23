MONTICELLO — Predictions of booming corporate personal property replacement tax proceeds have given the Monticello school district a rosy financial outlook for 2021-22.
When originally proposed in July, this year’s budget anticipated $7 million in CPPRT dollars this fiscal year. But when the state prediction last month came in at $10.2 million, School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman added $3.2 in revenue to the local school budget, which was approved by the school board Sept. 15.
“We don’t know how much CPPRT we’re gong to get this year. We won’t really know until the last payment we receive in May,” Zimmerman said. “But the prediction is very good for this year.”
If the dollars do materialize — and they generally do — the budget will not only be balanced, but feature about $4 million more in revenue than expense, barring any large, unforeseen expenses.
Of the $3.2 million in revenue added since the preliminary budget was approved in July, $500,000 was been added to both the education fund and operation and maintenance fund. The remainder will go to the working cash fund, where dollars can be transferred to other areas as needed.
The board also approved American Rescue Plan budgets. Zimmerman said there was a deadline to submit a plan, but it can be changed in the future.
“It’s not set in stone,” he said.
Monticello expects to receive about $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, after receiving $555,000 in COVID-relief funds in two previous phases of federal help.
Among capital projects that could be undertaken with ARPA funds are roofing projects at White Heath Elementary and the high school.
About $200,000 is also in the budget for potential HVAC work in the only remaining spaces in Washington Elementary that do not have air conditioning.
“I met with an engineer and architect earlier this week to look at HVAC solutions for the Washington cafeteria, kitchen and music room,” Zimmerman said. “We did not air condition those areas as part of the facilities project, so I’m looking for potential solutions for that.”
The project is likely eligible for ARPA funds because it would improve air quality.
Other planned usages for ARPA funds include summer school costs and possible technology device replacements.
Track done except striping
After a resurfacing of one area of the new high school track was needed twice, the all-weather track is complete except for the striping, which should be done in about a month.
After the district expressed displeasure about an area of the initial resurfacing that included an offshoot area, it was surfaced again at the contractor’s cost. Unfortunately, someone walked through it before it dried, leaving 42 footprints in the rubberized surface.
This time the $26,000 cost to put down another surface fell to the school district, but all but $5,000 of it will be covered by insurance.
In other action, the board:
—Was told the outdoor version of the Sages Strut fundraiser will return this year Sept. 24. Principals said students were looking forward to taking part in the activities to be held at the high school track and football field;
—heard from Zimmerman that if the district receives a $50,000 matching maintenance grant, that it will go toward roof replacement at either the White Heath gym or the 1923 portion of the high school;
—approved a review of the district bullying prevention policy, a process required every other year;
—was told by Zimmerman that he had reached out to Heart Technologies for a possible sound system for the high school media center, which is used for most school board meetings;
—approved the resignations of: Dustin Detweiler, district technology assistant; Robin Gill, Washington Elementary cook morning supervisor; and Teri Greenarch, Washington cook;
—approved the hiring of: Sally Bower, Washington morning supervisor; Jack Buckalew, Washington breakfast supervisor; Mindy Donahue, sophomore class sponsor; Brad Garrett, Washington part-time custodian; Robin Gill, Washington cook/morning supervisor; Teri Greenarch, Washington playground supervisor; Bryan Hartman, middle school assistant STEM coordinator; Mackenzie Klein, middle school STEM coordinator; Ken Merriman, Washington breakfast supervisor; Samantha Simnick, high school special education aide; Tara Stetson, high school senior class sponsor; Janet White, White Heath media aide/supervisor; and
—approved the following as volunteer coaches; Lynne Bruhn and Katie Fulton, high school swimming; Ethan Jones, middle school boys basketball; and Justin Weidner, middle school girls basketball.