MONTICELLO — Apex Clean Energy has awarded its seventh round of grants within Piatt County as part of the Goose Creek Wind Community Grant Program. These funds, totaling $9,000, are allocated to support programs that serve the community through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation. The grantees for this round are the Piatt County Trail Blazers, the Piatt County Mental Health Center, and Lando’s Barbershop.
Originally founded in 1954, the Piatt County Trail Blazers host community breakfasts, horse shows, barrel races, and the annual junior/high school rodeo association rodeos. With a need to upgrade their wooden bleachers, ticket office, and kitchen equipment, they applied for the Goose Creek Wind Community Grant.
Jocelyn Hilgenberg, Trail Blazers president, stated: “This grant will help fund improvements to our infrastructure, allowing the Piatt County community to continue coming together at our events. Trail Blazers events have been great community and family traditions in Piatt County for many years, and we are thrilled to have Goose Creek Wind’s help to keep it that way!”
The Piatt County Mental Health Center has served the area for the past 50 years. Its mission is to improve the lives of the patrons we serve and the communities in which they reside. Providing outpatient mental health services, medication monitoring, case management, and prevention services, as well as a variety of others that support adults with I/DD diagnoses, the PCMHC is a pillar of our community. The challenges of the past year surfaced a need to upgrade the center’s administrative technology and enhance recreation options for patrons during unfavorable weather.
Tony Kirkman, executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center, said: “The funding provided by Goose Creek Wind will help our administrative support team streamline behavioral health programs and avoid us passing this cost on to our patrons. We will also be able to provide more joy for everybody, through a new interactive gaming system designed specifically for adults with developmental disabilities. A sincere thank you to the whole Goose Creek team.”
Lando’s Barbershop, a small barbershop serving customers in the Mansfield area, is owned and operated by Lucas Gilbert. Born and raised in Mansfield, Gilbert grew up with a desire to open his own shop in his amazing community. Once the business began to grow, he applied for an economic development grant to upgrade his services to better meet the demand.
Gilbert shared the long-term plans for his business: “With better tools, lighting, and branding, I know my business can continue expanding. I want to show others they can start their own businesses in Mansfield and be successful. This grant will help me put in additional chairs and hire more employees as we continue to grow.”
The Community Grant Program is one way that Apex Clean Energy attempts to contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level. Apex awards these grants through its Community Grant Program on a quarterly basis. If you are interested in applying for future rounds of funding, please visit www.goosecreekwind.com/grant.
About Apex Clean Energy
Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 250 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit apexcleanenergy.com.