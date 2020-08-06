Apex Clean Energy has awarded its fourth round of grants within Piatt County as part of the Goose Creek Wind Community Grant Program. These funds are allocated to support programs that serve the community through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation. The grantees for this round are the Monticello School District and Willow Tree Missions.
This quarter’s grants totaled $8,000.
The Monticello School District is faced with new funding challenges related to COVID-19 as it looks toward reopening. Mask and/or face shield requirements have been instated for all returning students, faculty, and staff, as has a gloves mandate for cooks, secretaries, and custodians. There is also a need for additional cleaning and disinfecting supplies, including hand soap and sanitizer as well as training for teachers. Accommodations for students who will require remote learning must be provided as well.
Superintendent Vic Zimmerman stated, “This funding will benefit the community, ensuring the safety of students and staff to the greatest possible extent. We want to keep our students and staff in our buildings, and these funds will certainly help as the community and the nation continue to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Max Jabrixio, public engagement manager for Apex Clean Energy, added, “Safety is a core value at Apex, and we’re proud to support an initiative that will help students and families stay safer during the pandemic.”
To combat the financial challenges created by COVID-19, Willow Tree Missions has established the S.O.S (Starting Over Safely) fund. Rachel LeJeune, head of the organization, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic shut down our resale shop for 11 weeks and continues to affect our daily sales and donations. This comes at a time when Piatt County, like the rest of the country, is seeing a spike in domestic violence, abuse, and unsafe situations in the home. Needs have grown while resources have shrunk. With community partners such as Goose Creek Wind, we can build this fund to help those who are starting over with nothing. Freeing a victim from financial dependence can help stop the abuser’s cycle of violence.”
The Community Grant Program is one way that Apex Clean Energy attempts to contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level. Apex awards these grants through its Community Grant Program on a quarterly basis. If you are interested in applying for future rounds of funding, please visit www.goosecreekwind.com/grant.
About Apex Clean Energy
Apex Clean Energy develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America.
For more information on how Apex is leading the transition to a clean energy future, visit apexcleanenergy.com.