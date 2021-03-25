Apex Clean Energy has awarded its sixth round of grants within Piatt County as part of the Goose Creek Wind Community Grant Program. These funds are allocated to support programs that serve the community through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation. The grantees for this round are American Legion Post 650 in Mansfield and Blue Ridge Community Unit School District #18 (CUSD 18).
The total amount of the grants is $8,000.
Blue Ridge CUSD 18 has been forced to adjust teaching practices to account for COVID-19. Many students are unable to attend in-person learning due to parent choice or health concerns; the district needed to be able to supply these students with an alternative online curriculum.
Superintendent Hillary Stanifer stated, “This grant donation will go towards covering the costs associated with purchasing online courseware for grades K-12. This impact will go beyond our community—our school district serves students from DeWitt, Piatt, and McLean.”
Mansfield’s American Legion Post serves as a community hub, hosting holiday events, school programs, and more when not restricted by COVID-19. The opportunity arose during this period of relatively low activity to consider a remodeling. As kitchen and storage renovations were being evaluated, the need for a new roof also became apparent.
John Hannah, Commander of Sons of American Legion, said, “We feel that our building is essential to the community in many ways. We host dances and holiday events, notably our Santa Claus event in December. But we also host meetings, family and group reunions, and funeral dinners. Apex’s donation will help us to continue to serve our community in these ways, by providing new roofing over our heads!”
The Community Grant Program is one way that Apex Clean Energy attempts to contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level. Apex awards these grants through its Community Grant Program on a quarterly basis. If you are interested in applying for future rounds of funding, please visit www.goosecreekwind.com/grant.