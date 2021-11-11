MONTICELLO — Apex Clean Energy has awarded its eighth round of grants within Piatt County as part of the Goose Creek Wind Community Grant Program. These funds are allocated to support programs that serve the community through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation. The grantees for this round are Willow Tree Missions and the Piatt County Red Kettle/Service Unit.
Willow Tree Missions is a 501(c)(3) organization that was created by a group of local residents in 2007 who recognized that domestic violence was a pressing issue in Piatt County. In July, they closed on the purchase of a new building and set out to renovating and restoring it. The new building will provide a larger area for a resale shop, two transitional housing units, office space, and a multipurpose room.
Rachel LeJeune, Willow Tree Missions executive director, stated: “Our goal as a mission has always been to provide the strongest safety net possible so that victims feel safe to jump. They need to trust that the safety net will catch them and sustain them until they are self-sufficient. The purchase of this building is a huge leap forward in the strengthening of that net! These funds will be used to purchase materials needed for renovation jobs that can be done by our team or by volunteers and to support the fund that we use to pay those jobs that must be hired out.”
The Piatt County Red Kettle/Service Unit exists to help individuals and families in Piatt County and surrounding areas with short-term emergency needs such as lodging, food, rent, clothing, and utility bills.
Jeannine Primmer, Piatt County Red Kettle/Service Unit Coordinator, said: “Due to the unprecedented year, more and more people are facing employment uncertainty, and we have seen increased requests for our assistance. Our local funds for this year have been depleted and we still have several months to go before we can raise more during the Christmas season. These funds from Goose Creek Wind are a huge help and will allow us to serve more families in need!”
The Community Grant Program is one way that Apex Clean Energy attempts to contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level. Apex awards these grants through its Community Grant Program on a quarterly basis. If you are interested in applying for future rounds of funding, please visit www.goosecreekwind.com/grant.