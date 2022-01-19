DELAND — A spokesman for Apex Clean Energy told the DeLand-Weldon school board Jan. 12 that permit applications for a proposed Piatt County wind farm will likely be filed sometime this year.
If constructed, the 300 megawatt Goose Creek Wind project would be located in central and northern Piatt County, much of it in the DeLand-Weldon school district.
It would generate an estimated $9.5 million in tax revenue for the D-W district over 30 years, according to Apex officials, who said state formulas now determine the real estate taxes paid for wind turbines.
The wind project was first announced in 2019.
Josh Hartke, the Illinois field manager for Apex Clean Energy, said studies show the Goose Creek area is an ideal place to generate wind power.
“This peak area is about as good as you can get,” Hartke said. “You have a great natural resource here. We want to tap into that to produce energy.”
DeLand-Weldon school board member Dean Bush asked what happens to turbines when they reach the end of their life, or when a company shuts down an operation. As a contract employee who has worked on wind projects, Bush said that is a question he gets often, but “is the one comment I can’t speak to.”
Hartke said communities are protected through several layers of regulation, including state and county measures that mandate the placing of money into dedicated escrow accounts for decommissioning.
As proposed, the Goose Creek effort would also include turbines in the Blue Ridge and Monticello school districts.
Hartke estimated the project would generate about $77 million in new taxes for county taxing bodies over three decades.
Preliminary work has been done over the past three years, including research studies, and easement agreements with about 50 families covering about 15,000 acres of property. Hartke said the firm has already spent about $5.4 million on the project, which includes necessary studies and interconnection work with utilities.
In addition, the county completed a rewrite of its large-scale wind farm guidelines early last year.
Apex has not filed yet any of the necessary special use permits that will be needed to pursue the project, according to Piatt County Zoning Officer Keri Nusbaum.
A significant amount will need to be deposited with the county when it formally applies for those permits: $150,000 upon application, which the county will use to pay for the cost of hiring experts, attorneys and to respond to any appeals that are filed.
A 2020 change in the county fee schedule for large-scale wind energy conversion system applications also allows the county to recoup costs over the initial $150,000 amount from Apex in $50,000 increments.
The wind company has also awarded grants to local entities totaling $85,000 since announcing the project, including grants for the Piatt County Mental Health Center, Willow Tree Missions, several school districts, Piatt County Trailblazers, Monticello’s police and fire departments, the Salvation Army and the Piatt County Soil and Water Conservation District.