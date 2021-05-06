PIATT COUNTY — The Republican Party in Piatt County has started the process towards the appointment of a new county sheriff.
The party will recommend a replacement for Sheriff David Hunt, who is retiring on July 1. It will then be considered by the Piatt County board. The person appointed will fill the remainder of Hunt's term through November of 2022.
Those wishing to be considered for the position should submit a letter of interest and resume not to exceed three pages to Piatt County Republican Chairman James L. Ayers at 114 S. Charter St., Monticello, IL 61856 by May 17.
Resumes can also be emailed to ayers@prairienet.net.
To be considered, an applicant must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED certificate, be a resident of Piatt County and and hold a PTI or equivalent certification.