Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming alderman vacancy in Ward 1, to complete a term expiring in April of 2023.
The opening is due to the resignation of John Frerichs, who is moving out of the ward.
Illinois State Statute requires applicants to have lived within Ward 1 for a minimum of one year, not have any outstanding payments due to the federal, state and local governments, and must be at least 18 years of age.
The position is compensated and subject to the Open Meetings Act. Additional information is available at www.cityofmonticello.org.