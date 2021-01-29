The Kirby Auxiliary invites qualified students to apply for the Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship. Applications are available at www.kirbyhealth.org. Scroll down the page, click on Scholarships for the scholarship information and link to application. Applicants may also pick up an application at the welcome desk at Kirby Medical Center, 1000 Medical Center, Monticello beginning Jan 18th. Applicants may also go online at this link and view the scoring rubric which will be used by the committee in evaluating the applications.
These scholarships are available to students in the Kirby Medical Center service area who are pursuing careers in health related fields. A student who is in good standing may reapply annually and may receive the Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship for up to, but not to exceed, three years or six (6) semesters at an approved institution. Each scholarship will be at least $1,000.
Completed applications must be returned to the welcome desk at Kirby Medical Center by March 12, 2021. For more information, please contact Sally Olson or Deb Johnson at tdmemorialscholarship@gmail.com.