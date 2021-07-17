MT. ZION — State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) and State Representative Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) will host a Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 in Mt. Zion. The meeting is for constituents to learn more about legislation pending in the Illinois General Assembly and important issues concerning the state budget, FOID, schools reopening, property tax relief, redistricting, and other issues facing the State of Illinois.
The meeting will be held at Coz's Pizza, 1405 East Village Parkway in Mt. Zion. Doors open at 6 p.m..The event is open to the public and the media.
For more information, please contact Rep. Caulkins district office at 217-876-1968 or Rep. Halbrook at 217-774-1306.