Long on DePauw dean’s list
DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Ashley Long
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a 100 percent residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95 percent of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.
Graham graduates from Monmouth
Nathaniel Graham of Monticello has graduated from Monmouth College. A physical education major, Graham is the child of James L. and Susan N. Graham of Monticello.
Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the birthplace of the women’s fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.
Western Illinois dean’s list
A total of 1,164 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an ‘A’ in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Among those honored were:
Monticello — Katelyn L. Krahn, Kylie J. Krahn
Freund named to Baldwin honor society
Dante Freund of Mansfield stands among a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University who have reached BW’s pinnacle of academic achievement with induction into the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society. Freund, a graduate of University Laboratory High School majoring in music composition and instrumental performance, was honored with membership that is achieved by less than 4 percent of the undergraduate student body.
Members are selected for consistently maintaining superior academic work. Students inducted into the society each year represent the top 100 students by grade point average who have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours with at least 32 semester hours at BW.
The society, which was founded at BW in 1948, honors the memory of BW alumnus Dayton C. Miller, who graduated in 1886. He served as a professor of physics at the Case Institute for many years, conducting notable research into the science of acoustics and assembling a unique collection of flutes, currently held by the Smithsonian Institute. Miller served as secretary and later president of the BW Board of Trustees, and he was active in the University community until his death in 1941.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. The university is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.
Bradley announces dean’s list
More than 1900 students were named to Bradley’s Fall 2021 dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Logan Stanley
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students opportunities, choices, and resources to build their futures. Innovation, action, and collaboration drive Bradley students to generate ideas and create solutions that remake the world around them. Our comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate academic programs includes business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
Southern New Hampshire dean’s list
Southern New Hampshire University has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Among those honored was:
Monticello – Ryan Mills
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
Iowa State honors December graduates
More than 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18 at Hilton Coliseum.
Lisa Schulte Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management and associate director of Iowa State’s Bioeconomy Institute, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumna Cara Heiden, retired co-president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Des Moines, gave the undergraduate address.
During the undergraduate ceremony, university leaders will award an honorary Doctor of Science degree to Herbert Allen (Al) Myers, founder and president of Ames-based Ag Leader, for his achievements as an agricultural engineer, inventor, innovator, entrepreneur and global pioneer in precision agriculture.
Graduates included:
Monticello — Nathaniel Lawrence, Doctor of Philosophy, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
Myers on dean’s list at Olivet
Olivet Nazarene University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Zana Myers
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.
More ONU news is available at Olivet.edu, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Licensed University photos and official logos available upon request.
Davis honored at Wheaton
Wheaton College has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Among those honored was:
Cerro Gordo — Brogun Davis
Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.
Schlabach on Berea dean’s list
Berea College in Berea, Kentucky has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Among those honored was:
Atwood — Jamie Schlabach
Berea College offers bachelor’s degrees in 34 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges, Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot otherwise afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.
All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea’s student labor program creates an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books, and board.
Founded upon inclusive Christian principles in 1855, Berea was the first interracial and coeducational college in the South. More information about Berea can be found at www.berea.edu.