MONTICELLO — Landscape painters will come to Monticello September 10. Some of the area’s most talented outdoor painters will bring their paint boxes and easels to Allerton Park Retreat Center well known for its beautiful formal gardens and forested trails, significant sculpture gardens and architectural structures such as the Sunsinger, Allerton Mansion, the Carriage House, the Grey House, the Gatehouse and the Visitors Center
This unique event is happening with the support of International Plein Air Painters and Fabo Friday Paint Out Group. Artists are expected from Monticello, Bloomington and Peoria, to converge on Monticello all day to paint outdoors at Allerton Park.
Plein air artists seek the quality of natural light and atmosphere outdoors. Their art work is in direct response to the beauty they find in nature. They use a variety of media, from oils, through watercolors and pastels.
The public will be able to join in the fun by watching individual artists work and moving from painter to painter throughout the day at Allerton Park
In the evening, there will be a booth exhibit of the day’s work at the Gatehouse lawn during the evening from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to come view the art and meet the artists.
Event organizer Caroline Goldsmith says there is a joy about paintings outdoors and this is a chance for people to see professional artists at work, developing their paintings in response to the beauty in nature.
Plein air painting developed in France in the mid 19th century and is becoming increasingly popular. Last year’s event drew artists from all over the Globe. Many new plein air painting groups were formed directly from this event.
International Plein Air Painters, who has members who reside throughout the World, is the blanket organization for individual plein air groups and was created for the sole purpose of advancing the execution and enjoyment of plein air painting without limitations of borders or regions.
IPAP’s members are the quiet activists in the ongoing environmental struggle.
They call attention to the threatened urban scene and the vanishing farmland for history. Its members share inspiration and encouragement both on the Internet and at “paint outs”. They encourage other artists to get out and do it, to paint with other artists and share ideas.
This event is happening simultaneously in international locations and Caroline Goldsmith is part of this 19th WORLDWIDE group event hosted by International Plein Air Painters. You can join or show your support for IPAP or learn more about the group and see some of the many events happening posted on the website www.i-p-a-p.com 2020 marks the 19th Anniversary of International Plein Air Painters IPAP makes the Paint Out a yearly event. 20th WORLDWIDE Paint Out September 9 - 10 - 11 , 2022 and the 21th year Anniversary for International Plein Air Painters.