100 years ago
The Piatt County Medical Society met at the Sackriter Hotel to elect the following officers for the ensuing year: President, Dr. W. N. Sievers, White Heath; Vice Pres., Dr. V. T. Turley, Bement; Sec. and Treas, Dr. R. O. Hawthorne, Monticello. Dr. T. E. Baumann of DeLand was elected as delegate to the State Medical Society. Dr. J. G. Lamb of Cerro Gordo was named as his alternate.
The following is a report of Allerton Library for the year ending April I, 1920. Days open:306; Attd Apr 1919—Apr 1920: 23,920, Cir Apr 1919—Apr 1920 14,737; Fines collected: $93.73; Readers cards issued: 205, Gifts: Mrs. Agnes C. Allerton $700.00; Woman’s Club: $236.31; New books: 29
Eleven Piatt County physicians attend the Tuberculosis Clinic held in the Circuit Court room Thursday afternoon, April 8. Sixteen tuberculosis patients reported for examination. The clinic was presided over by Medical Field Director, Dr. C. B. Adkins for the Illinois Tuberculosis Association. He was assisted by Dr. C. V. and Mrs. Petit of Ottawa, Miss Mabel Ashby the School nurse and Health officer, Mrs. Delia M. Fox. County physicians present were: Dr. C. Q. Cletcher, Cisco; Dr. T. E. Bauman, DeLand; Dr. W. N. Sievers, White Heath; Dr. D. V. Turley, Bement; Dr. J. G. Lamb, Cerro Gordo; Dr. J. H. McNutt, Hammond; Dr. C. F. Childs, LaPlace and Drs. R. O. Hawthorne, C. M. Bumstead, Mary I. Senseman and A. F. Furry of this City. Great interest was taken in the clinic for which arrangements had been made by Mrs. Fox.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
PFC. Lawrence Larson, Monticello, was slightly wounded in Germany.
O.L. Kilton was re-elected to his second term as Mayor.
Ensign N.L. Hannah, bomber pilot, has been reported as missing in action. He was flying from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific area.
Miss Lois Lilly who has taught 10 years in Piatt County rural schools and has had two years training at Normal University has been employed by the Farmer City Board of Education to teach 6th grade next year.
Mr. & Mrs. J.G. Doss, new Illinois Central agent is permanently located in White Heath.
The High School Victory Corps will have a program of competitive drills on Tuesday at the Memorial Gymnasium to determine the most soldierly and best drilled senior, junior, sophomore and freshman.
The National Clothing Collection for millions of needy children and adults in the liberated countries
began this week in Cisco and vicinity.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt died April 12, 1945 in Warm Springs, GA. Death resulted from a cerebral hemorrhage at 4:35 p.m. He was 63 years and had been president for 12 years, 1 month and 9 days. Every citizen who mourned the untimely passing of the Commander-in-Chief felt that he was a casualty of the war just as every G.I., Marine and Sailor who had fallen in battle.
Attention dog owners: All dogs within the City of Monticello must have a collar and a 1945 tag or they will be considered strays and will be dealt with according to the City Code. Get your tag before April 25th or police will call.
Plans to consolidate seven schools district in the Cisco community were proposed – school districts would include Cisco, East Cisco, New Union, Enterprise, Prospect, Pleasant Ridge and Havely.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
A lengthy discussion of the merits of a merit system in the County Sheriff’s Office took the biggest share of the morning session of the Piatt County Board of Supervisors last Friday. Leading the discussion concerning merit systems were Macon County Sheriff, Jim Doster and C.M. Nicholson, chairman of the Macon County Merit System Board. Sheriff Doster explained the meaning of the word “merit” as used in the County. It means patronage is out. The only way a man could lose his job under a merit system is to not do his job.
An engineering firm’s proposal for physical changes in Monticello’s business district highlighted the monthly meeting of the Chamber of Commerce. Two plans were presented. Plan 1 proposed closing Main Street as well as blocks of State and Charter. All buildings facing the square would be rebuilt in uniform fashion. Plan 2 was similar except for all existing businesses on the South side of the square would be relocated and a parking lot would occupy the site of the former buildings.
Parkland College announced its third annual open house Sunday, April 19, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tours of the campus will be given throughout the afternoon. All tours will begin at the Student Center, 134 W. Church. Student guides will take tour groups to the Jefferson Building, Computer Building and Library. Buses will be used to take tour groups to the Science Building.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Monticello High School Senior of the Month for April is Sarah Bridwell, daughter of Tom and Marty
Bridwell of White Heath. Sarah has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including cheerleading, French Club, color guard, Thespians and peer counseling. She is co-captain of the softball team and was homecoming queen this year. Fourth grade students at Lincoln School in Monticello recently participated in a Smokey The Bear poster contest, sponsored by the Monticello Junior Woman’s Club. Winner was Jake Welch. Rick Baker has recently opened Garden Gate Floral of Monticello. Baker also owns Garden Gate Floral of Cerro and intends to spend time in both shops. Helping him in Monticello will be his cousins, Tim and Mary Beth Valentine, the shop is located in a restored victorian house at 116 E. Main Street, across the street from the United Methodist Church. Saul Simpleton, a.k.a. Steve Ingram, preacher at the First Christian Church in Monticello takes the stage at the Bement Country Opry. Ingram happens to be a minister by day and a stand-up comedian by night.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
