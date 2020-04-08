100 years ago
After months of delay, Bement now has the 24 hour electric service. It commenced April 1, and citizens are assured by the Bement light company that it is here to stay.
Directors of the Eupepsia Chemical Co., met Saturday evening and F. F. Miner resigned as manager. J. M. Donahue was selected as the new manager. Also, in the medicinal product line, the Pinus Remedy Co. was sold last week to C. D. Demaree, who has been with the Pepsin Syrup Co. for the past six months.
Republicans were victorious in the Annual April Election. The election Tuesday was a quiet affair in most of the seven Piatt Co. townships. Bad road conditions and the weather cut down the vote everywhere. Four Supervisors were selected and all of them Republicans so that the Board of Supervisors is still all Republican.
Special Grand Jury indicts farm-hand Roy Gaddy for the rape of a farmer’s daughter in Milmine. Gaddy pleads guilty and is sentenced to two years in the Chester Penitentiary.
Owing to the delay in the shipment of new automobile license plates from factory in Chicago as a result of the switchmen’s strike it will be necessary to delay filling applications received in the office of the Secretary of State at Springfield.
The Universal Poultry Farm, owned by Frank Hetishee was sold by F. F. Miner for Frank Hetishee, the owner, to Otto Maier. The well-equipped 3-acre farm is within the city limits the consideration is not given out.
The program for the Standard Bearers Story Telling Contest to be held in the M. E. church at White Heath on Friday evening.
Kurtzmann Grand and Player Pianos and Organs manufactured by the Christian Kurtzmann Co. of Buffalo, NY are now available at The Music Store of Linn & Scruggs at 129 North Water, Decatur, IL
The Farm Journal, the publication of the Farm Bureau, now has a circulation of over 1,050,000 issues a month.
75 years ago
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) observed their 79th anniversary.
PFC Harry O. Mulvaney, 20, Bement was killed in action in Germany.
The Salvage Chairman, F.E. Bowman, is urging that everyone remember the date of April 28th when each household is asked to have a bundle of papers, a box of prepared tin cans and a can of grease in front of their residences so that they may be picked up by the truck drivers.
T.E. Tull has sold his store building and contents at 208 E. Washington to Glenn Madden. Possession is to be given on or before May 1st.
AD: Wanted at once – 30 women to work half-day shifts, either mornings or afternoons in Packing Department at Dr. W.B. Caldwell Plant, Monticello, IL – clean work, pleasant surroundings, .50 cents per hour. Phone 90 or 91 between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or 189 after 6 p.m. or call in person at Caldwell Office.
AD: Dr. S.M. Mel-Roy will be in Monticello for a limited time only. Dr. Mel-Roy is an astrologer, psychologist and advisor from Egypt. There are thousands who have benefited by his council and expert advice. You will be told how to develop a magnetic personality, how to win friends, how to attract all things you desire out of life. Dr. Mel-Roy will chart a course for you to follow and it will be the right course for you to take. He will give you advice on all of your affairs of life pertaining to business success, love, marriage, health, domestic affairs and happiness. Dr. Mel-Roy is the one man who can help you. See him in the Monticello Hotel, Room 14, 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
50 years ago
Officers and directors for the coming year were elected by the Monticello Jaycee’s at the club’s regular meeting Monday evening. The newly elected officers will go through club orientation sessions before they take office. The new officers are as follows – President, Dwayne Brown, Internal Vice-President, Larry Long, External Vice-President, Mike Hawkins, Secretary, Grant Appell, Treasurer, Jeff McCartney, Directors – Larry Lange, Greg Kuetemeyer, Tom Dixon, and Jim Marcum.
Illinoisans are on the verge of some far-reaching changes in County government that are bound to increase your property taxes unless you act now to demand a delay, according to A.R. Parsons, Supervisor of Monticello Township. At your annual town meeting you will have an opportunity to voice your protest against these changes by adopting a resolution asking the State Legislature to delay implementation of a bill already passed which deprives your Township of representation on the County Board of Supervisors.
The Monticello municipal pool committee has announced that the local pool is slated to open Memorial Day, May 30. The only major change is that 18-year-old’s will be considered adults on both daily and season tickets. Season ticket passes for the year are as follows, families living in Monticello, $15. The family pass rate for those outside the city limit, $30. Adult single passes, $10. Those outside city limit is $20. Season tickets for children 17 and under, $7.50. Those living outside city limits, $15.
25 years ago
The Willow Branch library in Cisco was moved on Saturday with the help of approximately 50 volunteers. Located in a house on North Street for the past 30 years, the library has found a new home in the Cisco Center, formerly the Cisco Grade School. Thirty-one DeLand-Weldon Elementary School students participated in the IESA Music Contest at Monticello. D-W students received a total of 23 first place ratings and 4 second place ratings that were rewarded with 54 total medals and 8 ribbons. Monticello Drugs is now providing the Automated Travel and Health Center for its customers. The computerized service allows customers to make travel arrangements to almost any destination they choose and provides valuable healthcare information that pertains to the travel location. Bob Bodman of Bement was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society. Bodman is one of Piatt County’s leading historians. The Bodman family has made its mark in Piatt history with the family coming to Bement in l850. A street is named after them.