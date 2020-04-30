100 years ago
Republican Convention of Champaign County passes a strong resolution endorsing Allen F. Moore for U.S. Congress.
The Piatt County Republican newspaper is offering two prizes for the ones that come nearest guessing the 1920 census of Piatt County and the City of Monticello. Send in your guess.
The organization meeting of the Republicans of Piatt County was held in the County Court room. The Democrats were to have met on the same day, but on account. of the small attendance their meeting was adjourned until Saturday afternoon of this week. At the Republican convention precinct committeemen from nearly all of the 17 precincts of the county were present. A. C. Edie was selected to guide the party as chairman. J. C. Tippett was selected as secretary and J. L. Bodman of Bement as treasurer. These men have been officers of the organization for the past several years.
In the village election, Fred South was elected mayor over George W. Traxler, Elmer Eskridge, Paul Silver and George B. Gentry, trustees, & Virgil Crowder, police magistrate
The farmers of Cerro Gordo and vicinity met and organized a Live Stock Shipping Association. The directors elected are as follows: for one year, Geo .E. Dobson; for two years, Eugene Neff and Frank Wood; for three years, Wm. Fulk and O. R. Turney. They expect to hire a manager and start the co-operative handling of their live stock in the near future. This is the second organization of this kind in the County - the first was organized at Cisco several weeks ago.
– Compiled by Jack Wisegarver
75 years ago
Lt. Richard O. Smith, a B-24 navigator captured May, 1944, was among Americans liberated April 29, from Stalag 7A by the 14th Armored Division of General Patton’s Third Army.
Master Sgt. Charles Wood, B-17 Flying Fortress crew chief from White Heath, has been awarded the Bronze Star medal for “meritorious achievement in connection with military operations against the enemy”.
PFC. Merlin W. Shivley was killed in action on Luzon.
PFC Leonard DeGrofft was wounded in Germany.
Mary McPherson and Dorothy Hawver have been named co-valedictorians of Bement. Their 4-year grade average is 9.67. Waldo Born is the salutatorian with a mark of 9.46.
Six tons of paper and magazines were collected by the Monticello Boy Scouts. One hundred eight pounds of used fats and grease were collected. Considerable tin cans were also collected and will later be hauled to Champaign.
The national clothing collection drive collected about 4 tons of clothing to be sent overseas for millions of needy children and adults in liberated countries.
The annual Okaw Valley track & field meet will be held May 14th. Monticello has only two veterans on the track team, Jack Jordan and Gene Stratman.
Each patient at Kirby Hospital received a May Basket through the curtesy of first to eighth grade school art classes and the Monticello Garden Club.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
A tentative budget was approved at the City Council meeting Tuesday night. Items in the tentative budget, Administration, $30,000, up $4,000, Police, $45,000, up $7,000, Streets, $120,000, down $10,000, Sewer, $45,000, down $60,000, Parks, $8,000, up $2,000, Sewage, $25,000, down $25,000, Swimming Pool, $12,000, down $8,000, Waterworks, $120,000, same, Lighting Streets, $13,000, same, Landfill, $100,000, up $85,000, Recreation, $3,500, down $500. Airport, $2,500, same.
The DeWitt-Piatt County Health Unit has announced that 3-day measles immunization has been completed in Piatt County for grade kindergarten through the third. Following is a tabulation by districts: Atwood, 106, Bement, 137, Cerro Gordo, 190, Cisco, 44, DeLand, 105, Hammond, 50, Lincoln, 136, Mansfield, 63, Washington, 157, White Heath, 70.
Monticello High School athletic teams have recently been invited to join the newly formed Apollo Conference which currently consists of Charleston Newton, Robinson and Paris.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Monticello School Board voted unanimously to hire Steve Fager of Freeport as the district superintendent. A reception will be held on Sunday, May 21, at the Monticello High School Media Center. Monticello High School students Destin Weishaar and Sarai Eades will serve as the master and mistress of ceremonies for the Monticello High School Stage Show, “MHS Unplugged.” The Beautification Committee of the City of Monticello has recently purchased 15 teal banners which will be hung by Nick’s Park, the Wabash Depot and around the square. Other projects include the installation of decorative streetlights on the square, the planting of trees on Rt. 105, and the upkeep of the Mini Park off the square. The selection committee for Monticello High School’s Hall of Fame has chosen two of the school’s graduates as recipients of the annual award. Donn Piatt and Burl Edie were selected to the Hall of Fame. A personal award will be presented to the awardee or his receptive at a pre-game ceremony during the high school’s Homecoming this September. Kim’s Kakes, Kuttings & Kandles Too! will host a “Basil Day” to celebrate its grand opening Saturday, May 6. The shop features herbs, scented geraniums, salt free herb blends and a variety of other herb related products.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.