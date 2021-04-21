100 years ago
The Methodist church of Monticello has sent seven well packed boxes of clothing to the war sufferers in Smyrna in Asia Minor. The boxes contained over 150 pieces for men, ladies and children. The parcel post charges on the seven boxes was $20.27. The clothing was shipped to Mrs. Sarah Jacobs, who with her husband are doing missionary work in Smyrna.
It is reported that last October was a mass production record smashing month for the Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI. October 26 was the banner day, when 4,688 cars were built, a rate of one car every 18% seconds. That was 99,967 cars for the month.
Piatt County has an alarming total number of 114 tubercular cases according to a report just issued by Mrs. Delia M. Fox, Secretary of the Social Service Section of the Red Cross. Of this number thirty are ex-service men.
The Illinois Central railroad is announcing a $3.00 excursion, to Chicago, for Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24. The Illinois Traction System announces a cut rate of $2.70 from Decatur to St. Louis on the same days. These rates are both plus war tax.
Members of the Girls’ Ukulele Club are practicing each evening for their part to be given in the Musical Revue next week.
New instructions for the size, placing and care of rural route mail boxes are issued to the patrons of the routes out of Monticello post office in a notice just received. Of note, wooden boxes shall not be permitted under any circumstances. Also, in a conspicuous place on the box, shall be placed the owners name and number.
Figures on the importation of soybean oil, particularly from the Orient indicate the possibility of a future industry in this country, state specialists in the United States Department of Agriculture.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Old age pensions and other public aid and welfare purposes took .43 5/8 cents of the state dollar in the fiscal year ending June 30, 1945. The remainder of the state dollar was split up .18 5/8 cents for highways, .15 ¾ cents for education, .06 3/8 cents to retire bonded debts, .04 ¼ cents in federal aid and .11 3/8 cents for all other purposes.
E.H. “Buck” Schroth, athletic director and coach at MTHS has resigned to take a position as assistant principal and assistant coach at Paxton High School. His resignation will take effect at the end of the school year.
Coming soon to the Lyric Theater: Agatha Christie’s Sensation of Suspense – “And Then There Were None” starring Barry Fitzgerald, Walter Huston, Louise Hayward and Roland Young.
All teachers in the Washington and Lincoln Grade Schools here have been offered their contracts for the coming year.
Veterans who can show an inability to obtain farm machinery may secure preference certificates from the county agriculture conservation committee requiring dealers to give them a priority, the local price control board announced.
AD: Piatt County Coon Hunters – Coon Dog Field Trials - $100 guaranteed Final: 1st Tree, $30, First Line, 2nd Tree - $20 – Second Line. $2 entry fee. Dogs to Tree within flags – admission .50 cents, Ladies and Children free, Race to start at 10:00 a.m. Lunch on Grounds. Not responsible for accidents.
– By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
In an exceptionally large voter turnout Saturday, Monticello Community Unit School District 25 residents named Robert Miller and Frank Hoffman to the Unit Board of Education.
Farmer’s Home Administration closed a $153,000 loan to the Village of LaPlace, Piatt County, IL on April 8, 1974. The loan closing took place in the First State Bank of Hammond, IL. The loan will enable the association to develop a central water system serving some 260 residents of LaPlace and surrounding area.
Work began early Monday morning to remove ten railroad cars of a 96 car Illinois Central train which left the tracks one mile west of Monticello at 1:15 Sunday afternoon. There were no personal injuries. The wreckage included six full of corn, three filled with rock and one caboose.
A recommendation came before the Bement Village Board that Tom Dobson be hired as manager of the community swimming pool at a salary of $90 for a 6 day work week with $25 on working Sundays. Miss Linee Sears will be assistant manager at $1.80 an hour.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The City of Monticello is changing its name for the three days of Western Days, June 21-23. The Chamber of Commerce selected the contest entry of “Sago Coach Junction,’ submitted by eight-year-old Jessica Beckhart, daughter of John and Jodi Beckhart of Monticello. Tatman Village in Monticello celebrated its 15th anniversary on Monday, April 1. Residents and their guests enjoyed a special dinner, including an anniversary cake designed in the shape of Tatman Village. Mary Ellen Dean, piano, and Gregg Kuetemeyer, soprano saxophone, provided music. A half-dozen parents of preschool aged children in the Bement school district attended the April 9 meeting of the Bement Board of Education to hear about the proposal to offer full-day kindergarten next school year. No Piatt County school district presently offers full-day kindergarten.–
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.