100 years ago
The threshermen of Piatt County will meet this Saturday afternoon at 2:00 o’clock in the Court House to complete the County organization and discuss the price of threshing for the coming season.
Schwartz Jewelry on the west side of Monticello’s square has been sold by Miss Minnie to her brother, Andrew Schwartz of Chicago and Olef Ellfson of Chicago Heights. Both are experienced jewelers. Several alterations in the show room will be made.
The DeLand Township High School is now fully accredited with the U. of I.
The Clinton Business Men’s Volley Ball team will come next Monday evening for a game or two with the local aggregation.
The C.W. Adams dealership in Monticello and Cerro Gordo offers the complete line of Ford automobiles, trucks and Fordson tractors. The basic car available is the Ford Roadster without starter for $395.00 (without starter and weatherproof top).
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Ensign Noel Hannah, 23, formerly of White Heath, listed as missing in action on March 15, 1945, has been declared officially dead by the Navy.
A gigantic Fourth of July Celebration in special honor of the veterans of WW II is on tap this year; it was disclosed this week by the Roy Hamm American Legion Post #101, sponsor of the affair.
Martha and Georgis Bateman of Mansfield are returning to Africa where they will continue their missionary work following a year’s furlough in America.
Three 16 mm sound films were shown to local high school students Tuesday morning by Army recruiters. The recruiters from Champaign discussed Army life with the senior class boys.
Voters of Deland High School District 112 Saturday approved a school board proposal to build a new gym, but on the same ballots, they turned down a $75,000 bond issue designed to pay for the addition.
Mabel Copeland, social studies teacher at Cerro Gordo for the past 18 years has handed in her resignation.
LOST AD: Brown Zipper Purse containing bank book, glasses, keys, billfold containing pictures, driver’s license, building and loan book – Liberal reward.
The state commerce commission on Friday authorized the Illinois Public Service Company and the Illinois Power Company to construct 32.69 miles of rural electric lines in 16 counties, Piatt was one of the counties.
– By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
A good sized turnout of 611 voters cast their ballots in Thursday’s City election in Monticello. In Precinct One, Jim Norton defeated Ruth Harter 101 to 48. Gerald Day defeated Dan Snyder 95 to 59. Precinct Two saw incumbent William Henebry’s name appear as both Republican and Democrat defeat write- in candidate Jean Andrews 106 to 41. In Precinct Three William Hayes defeated Jack Grant 79 to 26. In Precinct Four, William Booker collected 84 votes as compared to 42 for Wade Bensyl and 65 write-in votes for Robert Stain.
Approximately 100 General Telephone veteran employees will be honored by the company. Area General Telephone employees receiving awards are Donald Primmer, switchman for 20 years of service, honored for 15 years of service is Edmond Cline, plant supervisor, honored for 10 years of service were William Wright, Gene Colthurst and Larry Wheeler. Those receiving recognition for 5 years of service included Dwayne Nelson, Albert Gibson, James Clark, Owen Anderson, and Gerald Conner.
The Monticello Woman’s Golf Association will open its season on Tuesday, April 27, with a potluck at noon followed by nine holes of golf. Members are to bring a covered dish and their table service. Drinks will be furnished by the officers.
There will be an organizational meeting for all Monticello and area adults who wish to play kittenball this year next Wednesday evening at Forest Preserve Park. The meeting will be held in the park pavilion and will get underway at 7:00 p.m. Rules for this season will be drafted at this meeting.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The tornado which tore through Piatt County on Friday evening, April 19, left an alley of destruction and devastation. Yet when clean-up began early Saturday morning, the mood of depression turned to gratitude with the realization that only minor injuries were sustained. Bringing another ray of sunshine was the outpouring of help from friends and relatives of those whose homes were reduced to rubble. Damage in Piatt County was assessed at over $1 million. 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park is the site of Fish Camp ‘96, scheduled for April 27- 28. Fish Camp is open to any adult/child team interested in learning more about fishing. Children must be over age eight to participate. Highlights include instruction from fishing experts, fish biologists, and fishing on a private fish-filled lake. Participants will stay in rustic cabins and eat family-style meals. Lindsay Stuart-Doig, 10, of Monticello was one of 138 girls from the state of Illinois who competed in the 1996 Miss Illinois National Pre-Teen Program, held in East Peoria. Lindsay will now compete in the national talent competition to be held in Orlando, Fla. in November.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.