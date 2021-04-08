100 years ago
The new church home for the First Presbyterian church of Bement which is being built at an expense of between $60,000 and $70,000, is rapidly nearing completion. The structure is of face brick and stone. At the entrance are four pillars with graceful Ionic capitals. The main floor will consist of a main auditorium to seat 200. The Sunday School rooms will open up to the auditorium for total one-room seating for 450. Rev. Paul Gilbert currently serves the congregation.
The Griffith & Wysong Garage is now open to service your Chandler & Dodge autos in the Kilton Building on West Main.
Elmer Priebe, Mr. Allerton’s farm manager who has been seriously ill of diphtheria, is much better.
Reuben Manuel, 42, of near Hammond, died early Sunday morning of peritonitis. Mr. Manuel, who was kicked in the abdomen by a horse on Friday, was brought to the hospital Saturday where an emergency operation was performed in hopes he would recover.
A United States mail airplane was forced to land about noon on Saturday in Guy Carper’s field near Seymour. A mechanic was summoned from Chicago and had the plane on its way, after a two and a half hour delay.
75 years ago
Roy Hamm Post will sponsor a dance Friday in the High School gymnasium. The dance will last from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will feature the music of Dick Cisne and his 12 piece orchestra.
A town levy of $5,000, the lowest in several years, was approved at the annual township meeting. The amount levied last year was $7,300.
AD: Mary Hetishee Beauty Shop: I am now giving Helene Curtis Cold Waves, having taken special instructions in the art of cold waving. I am also a licensed Zotoz operator. You can always be assured of the best materials being used in my shop.
Monticello Sages made a successful track debut running over Bement and Cerro Gordo’s thin- clads. The Schroth-men won the triangular affair with 69 points, Bement, second with 42 ¾ and Cerro Gordo, 20 ¼.
Norma Hayes, Mansfield girl who has been a war department employee at Camp Ellis for several years, will be transferred to Germany, where her brother, Pfc. John Hayes is stationed.
Mr. and Mrs. Jess Manuel, Centerville, have a new daughter, Charlotte Jean, born March 21st.
Monticello Township High School presents Physical Education Revue with stunts – games – dances – exercises – 200 students participating. Free Admission – Plan to Attend.
“Hang on to your government insurance” is the advice of every insurance expert to the veterans who are returning home. It is a bargain, since all the expenses of handlings are met by the federal government.
50 years ago
County Clerk and her staff, Evelyn Parker, Peggy Bennett, Helen Barcus and Shirley Teets have completed the 1970 tax extensions and have turned over the books to County Collector Louis Foltz for preparation of tax statements. Total tax extensions on the 1970 assessed valuations as equalized by the Dept. of Revenue is $5,969,543.09. The total tax extension of last year’s evaluation was $5,891,681.36.
Glenn Wilfong has recently been appointed Plant Manager of the Monticello plant of General Cable Corp. This plant, one of General Cables 34 plants in 19 states, manufactures telephone cable for the communication industry.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce, City Council and other community organizations have deemed the month of April as being clean-up - fix-up month in this community. The groups are urging citizens in the city to look over their property and make an attempt to spruce it up a little, with remodeling, painting or just general cleanup.
The 1971 Piatt County Heart Fund has passed the $3,400 mark according to Gary Bickel, treasurer. County Heart Association president, Dr. William Mundt stated, “We sincerely hope that there will continue to be generous contributions while the thought is fresh in the minds of those who have not responded.”
25 years ago
The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Piatt County Daycare Association, was held on Saturday, March 30, at Forest Preserve Park in Monticello. Despite the chilly day, turnout for the hunt was approximately 300 children. The varsity Scholastic Bowl team from Washington School in Monticello competed in the Illinois Elementary School Association “Elite Eight” state tournament on Saturday, March 30 and came away with fourth place. The team, whose members are all eighth grade students, is coached by Carol Laursen. The Strohl Ford dealership in Monticello became Rick Ridings Ford-Mercury last week on Thursday. In addition to increasing inventory at the dealership, Rick Ridings has ordered some new service equipment, and a service drive is currently being installed for customers. He plans to increase staff at the dealership from 16 to 25. Young sculptor Aaric Kendall transformed a 225-pound block of ice into an angel fish with an electric chain saw and rotary grinder at the Bement Grain Women’s Program on Mar. 20 at Bement Country Opry. Kendall is a student at Cerro Gordo High School who attends the vocational center in Decatur where he’s training to become a chef.
