100 years ago
The Monticello Community House, the generous donation of Robert Allerton, will be formally opened on Friday evening. R.C. Augustine to speak. This newly completed structure is located on South Charter Street. Let the whole community come out to show Mr. Allerton its appreciation of this, another handsome gift to the community.
Piatt County Medical Associations pass a number of strong resolutions favoring the immediate building of a tuberculosis (TB) Sanatorium on the Allerton donated land. They will be presented to the County Board.
The Monticello boys have secured the Decatur Brownies for a game at the T. B. Park north of town. Come and see the Brownies in action as they are considered a good team, with Jack Evans in the box and Collins receiving. We will insure you a nice clean game. Admission 25 cents.
The Dubson—Perkins family reunion will be held in the City Park at Monticello, on Thursday August 1.
George Wisegarver and Emerson Bremer of Champaign will take part in the auto races to be held in Decatur on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Grand 8 Day Chautauqua and Piatt County Reunion well be August 21-29 at the beautiful old Piatt County Fair Grounds (North of Monticello, Illinois).
The best way from Monticello to the State Fair in Springfield is on the Illinois Traction System rail service. Special low round trip fare is now only $3.50.
— By Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Plans to make the future Illinois 4-H Memorial Camp to be established on the Robert Allerton estate southwest of Monticello into one of the most beautiful youth meccas in the nation are taking shape rapidly.
A gala homecoming celebration billed as “an evening of fun for young and old” is planned by the White Heath Community Club. Festivities will feature a chicken supper, free acts and dancing.
Laverne (Wally) Gregory of Metropolis has been named head basketball and assistant football coach at Monticello Township High School. He has 10 years’ experience in teaching and coaching.
The annual flower and hobby show of the Centerville and White Heath Home Bureau units will be held August 20 at the community building in White Heath.
Serious damage from hail to crops in a mile-wide strip southeast of here was reported Monday night. The damaged area, struck by a severe storm Monday afternoon was said to be about 4-5 miles in length extending northwest from Bement and Ivesdale toward Monticello.
DeLand’s baseball team clenched the Western Division title of the Teen Age league by trampling Ivesdale 17-0, and completing its schedule with a record of 9 wins and 0 losses.
Capt. Ray House, 25, of Mansfield was one of three officers who were stricken with infantile paralysis aboard the army transport, Marine Panther, enroute from Manila to San Francisco. His parents received a cable from their son stating that he was “past the crisis”.
Classified Ad Rates: Effective August 1st – classified ad rates will be 2 cents per word; 4 cents per word in bold face type. Minimum will be 25 cents.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
A total of 150 pints of blood will be the goal of the Piatt County Bloodmobile when it visits Monticello on Wednesday, August 25. The unit will set up at the Monticello Methodist Church between noon and 6:00 p.m. on the above mentioned date.
After a meeting of the mayor and city police this week, it was decided that the nuisance of littering by youths on the southeast corner of the public square must cease and it was resolved that tickets would begin to be issued next week for such littering.
With the installation of concrete footings and I-beams underway work on moving the red brick house which houses the Pioneer Museum in Monticello is progressing nicely.
AD: This week at “Monticello’s beautiful theatre, The Lyric”, the mightiest motion picture of them all, by Walt Disney “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” starring Kirk Douglas, James Mason and Paul Sikas, also Disney cartoons, Rated G for Everybody, 1 show each night starting at 7:30.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The High School Marching Sages spent July 28-Aug. 2 at Eastern Illinois University at their annual band camp, perfecting their 1996 field show. Members of the drum line include Darren Walters, Aaron Blythe, Jeannine Manint, Brandon Dubson and Nick Walsh. The Bement Kitchen Band started out in 1955 and have been kazooing, singing, and entertaining their way to being a fun musical group with an interesting sound for over 40 years. Band Director, Margaret Wright of Bement, Kate Redman, Virginia Clark, Mary Hillis-Totten, Jo Redman, Ruby Lamb, Ruby Fay, Georgia Larson, are original band members. A pilot with the Illini Glider Club, based at the Piatt County Airport in Monticello, landed unexpectedly in a field just west of Foothill Drive on Saturday afternoon when he ran out of air and lift. According to Bruce Stoddard of Monticello, “landing out,” or landing away from the airfield, happens once or twice a year. Members of the club had to remove the glider’s wings in order to tow it back to the airport.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.