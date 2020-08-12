100 years ago
Claude Bickel of DeLand, who was a veteran of three major engagements with the American Expeditionary Forces in France, recently received his Victory Medal. Mr. Bickel’s medal has three battle bars on which are stamped “Champagne” “Oise” and “Aisne,” all being names of major engagements in which he took part. This medal is the first one to be received in the county as far as is known.
Free Illinois State Fair tickets for school children, good only on Monday, August 23, are not much in demand. County Superintendent Charles McIntosh, reports. There are plenty for all who may apply.
Illinois Lieutenant Governor John G. Oglesby, candidate for Governor, was in Monticello Wednesday, from 11:00 until 12:00 o’clock. After an introduction by Francis M. Shonkwiler he delivered a short address to a fair sized audience from the Court House steps.
Work has begun on the new Monticello Community High School and the greater part of the work of excavating for the foundation is already completed.
Rev. M. C. Long has taken charge of the arrangements for the Monticello Chautauqua, which starts here on Thursday, August 26. Julian B. Arnold will be a featured lecturer and entertainment will include a trio of young women known as June Elliott and the Sipher-Schwartz Company as well as Lenzo’s Wizard Band and the Troubadours.
The Junior Camp Fire Girls, chaperoned by Misses Bessie Long and Helen Jones are spending the week at Clark’s cabin.
A combined camping party of the Boy Scouts of the city is being held this week in the woods on the Sangamon just back of A. R. Hayes’ residence. Revs. Morton C. Long, P. J. Gilbert and John D. Kruwel are in charge.
75 years ago
Seventeen men were inducted into the military – eight were called for pre-induction.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gilbreath, Mansfield, had a son on August 5.
A.R. West, owner of the Fidelity Store, Monticello, has sold the store to the Piggly-Wiggly Stores, Inc. through Albert Eisner and will take possession on Monday, August 13.
Monticello City schools will open August 28.
A.F. Moore, San Antonio, TX, formerly of Monticello is not well, and was losing ground rapidly the last few days according to Bradford W. Moore.
Wm. Hook, proprietor, of the Hook Standard Station on the S.E. corner of the public square, is building an addition to his station which will house tires and batteries.
A deed was placed on file in the recorder’s office, which conveyed the 1100 acre Allerton Memorial farm northeast of Monticello to Albert A. Pritchard. The consideration in this deed was given as $86,250.00
Miss Mabel Rodman, who has been librarian of the Carnegie Library at DeLand, has resigned her position as of September 1. She has held this position since the opening of the library in 1912. The position will be filled by Miss Grace Paugh of DeLand. Miss Paugh has been a Piatt County school teacher for 26 years and was signed as principal of the Milmine grade school. She has been released to fill this position.
50 years ago
The Piatt County Trail Blazers will hold their annual rodeo this coming Sunday, August 16, at the Trail Blazers grounds located two and a half miles north of Monticello on old Route 47. There will be eight divisions in the rodeo with a clown act as an added attraction.
The following registrants from Local Board No. 181 of the Selective Service System were inducted into the Army on August 3, 1970-Edwin Bobbit, Donald Hosler, David Murray, Milton Waltermire, and Stanley Wright. On the same day, 4 registrants reported for their pre-induction physical exam.
Three break-ins in the community of DeLand netted burglars an undetermined amount of cash Saturday night. Approximately $115 in cash was taken from the safe at the DeLand American Legion where entry was gained through a window. Entry was gained into the DeLand Café by prying a door. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. The Queens Laundromat was entered sometime during the evening, but owners could find nothing missing.
25 years ago
The popularity of soccer has led Monticello City Council members to approve the use of city landfill property for soccer practice fields. There is an area somewhat less than five acres that is suitable for the soccer fields. The city recreation department plans to develop one field at the landfill site this year. A playground bus, fabricated by Monticello High School advanced welding technology students Mike Lanter, Scott Henry and Mitch Wooten, was recently presented to the Child Development Center at Parkland College. Kiki’s Energized Aerobics will offer new sessions of Aerobics. Classes are held at Monticello Community Building. Monticello High School Marching Sages have been working this summer to earn money for the band’s trip to the Citrus Bowl in Florida this winter. People interested in hiring students may call Rent-A-Sage. Weldon State Bank & Trust is celebrating 50 years with Customer Appreciation events next week. Prizes will be drawn daily.
