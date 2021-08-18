100 years ago
More than 3,000 persons gathered on the Monticello Fair Grounds Sunday afternoon for the funeral of Roy Hamm, the first Monticello soldier killed in the Great War.
Seymour to the east of us will hold an all day community picnic at that place on Thursday, August 25th. A big program of athletic events, a ball game and fine speaking has been arranged, closing the day with a band concert by the Pesotum band and a dance.
Aaron Hall, son of Thomas Hall of Cerro Gordo died at the Macon County hospital on August 3rd of typhoid fever. This boy, with two other children suffering with the same disease, was removed from the Hall home to the hospital about three weeks ago.
The seventeenth annual reunion of the Primmer families will be held on Saturday, September 3, 1921, in the grove near the home of Peter Primmer in Sangamon Township.
Ralph Marquiss is the compiler of a new Monticello City Directory and Community Hand Book that will be off the press this week. Besides a complete residence and business directory the book contains several articles of community interest accompanied by pictures of all the buildings that help to make Monticello what it is. It is a handsome souvenir of the community.
The annual Piatt County Sunday School Convention and picnic is being held today at the Fair Grounds Park. This is an annual all day affair and is always largely attended.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Mrs. Madora Moore, 75, wife of Allen F. Moore, died in Carle Hospital yesterday.
The city council received a petition from 30 citizens protesting the operation of a poultry business operated on South Market Street. The petition asserted that slaughtering and shipping poultry would be a “nuisance detrimental to the health and safety of residents, a blight on the beauty of Monticello and would depreciate the value of adjoining property”.
Quadrilles, Virginia reels, and old-fashioned waltzes interspersed with fox trots and jive numbers will provide a well-balanced evening of dancing for young and old. The party will be free.
The Mansfield Lion’s Club will sponsor the first Mansfield homecoming since the war on August 31.
AD: Now is the time to buy school books and supplies – give us your order for school books. They will be laid away until you want them – Gucker’s Drug Store.
The squirrel hunting season opens in the central zone of Illinois today and will run through October 30. A marked increase in the squirrel population has been noted by state conservation department field men, and a good hunting season is expected.
The Bement Theatre featured “Bordertown Trail” starring Smiley Burnett and Sunset Carson.
Approval was recently given to Ralph McInnes for construction of a $10,000 greenhouse.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Monticello Community schools are slated to get underway next Friday, August 27, with an estimated total student enrollment of 2,051 students. A breakdown of these estimates shows a total 638 students scheduled for the high school, 623 for Washington school, 428 at Lincoln school, 209 at White Heath grade school and 153 at Cisco grades.
The City Council last week approved the action of the planning commission in rezoning a property across the Illinois Central railroad tracks at the east edge of the city for a mobile home court. The tract of land containing about 6 acres will be developed by Mr. and Mrs. Rawdin. There will be space for 46 mobile homes. Paved streets, sewers, utilities and off street parking will be provided by the developers.
Approval was given at the last Monticello City Council meeting for an enlargement of the present municipal building. Specifications and plans are to be drawn up for final approval before bids are sought. Estimated cost is $40,000.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The 124th birthday of White Heath will be celebrated with its annual Homecoming Saturday, Aug. 24, starting in the morning and events all day. A pork chop supper will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Community Club and the Monticello Fire District. Herb Bone of the Bement Country Opry addressed Bement Village Board members at their Aug. meeting and encouraged their interest in the Opry. “My intent is to tell you that you have a tool right here in your town that creates an image of Bement,” Bone said. “Through the Opry’s doors comes country music fans and some of the best and finest entertainers from a 100 mile radius of Bement.” Bone said that creating a good image of Bement “has been difficult.” He noted that teenagers have been loitering around the Opry, and harassing its patrons with obscene language and gestures. The Monticello Theatre Association at Camp Creek Playhouse is now rehearsing the Tom Dulack comedy “Breaking Legs.” Members of the cast include Stan Yanchus, Alan White, Rick LeCompte, Lee Lochbaum and Terri Hinton.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.