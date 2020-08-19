100 years ago
A number of our schools in Piatt County were closed last week on account of sickness. Among those closed were the following: Mansfield, Galesville, Blue Ridge, McGath, Pleasant View, Milmine, Shonkwiler, Prairie Chapel, Centennial, Baker and No. 73.
The friends of Congressman William B. McKinley are confident that he will be nominated as a Senatorial candidate. The trend of events in the past few days indicates that he will be.
The gross national debt was reduced by a total of $76,404,425 last month, according to the treasury statement. The leaves the public debt at only the trifling sum of $24,222,937. This is over $225 for every man woman and child in the country.
The Board of Directors of the Piatt County farmers Cooperative will re-canvas the Monticello territory as soon as thrashing is over hoping to sell enough shares to fund and operate a modern grocery. An amount of $20,000 is being sought.
AD: Cash Grocery is now holding a $1.00 sale. Just a buck will buy you one of the following: 7 cans of corn, 7 cans of pumpkin, 5 large packages of cornflakes, 3 cans of apricots, 3 cans of peaches, 7 jars of French’s mustard, 2 pounds of coffee, 6 pounds of rice, 11 pounds of navy beans, 10 boxes of macaroni, 14 bars of white soap, or 18 boxes of matches. Phone us at 443.
– Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
Clarence W. Hankinson, Fireman 2/c on the USS Indianapolis Cruiser is missing in action since July 30th.
Mansfield High School opens September 4th.
A notice is being mailed this week to the subscribers of stock in the proposed new First State Bank of Monticello. It has been called for August 24 in the basement of the Presbyterian Church for the purpose of the election of Directors. The new bank will be located in the Lodge Building at 14 West Main Street, now occupied by the Viobin Corp. as their office.
The McInnes Flower Ship has moved to the Eshelman building on the east side of the square.
On Sunday morning a special V-J Day service will be held in the Presbyterian Church at the regular church hour.
AD: What! Now Available! Miracle Walls of Tylac! A decorative board for every purpose: bathrooms, showers, kitchens, breakfast, game, and nursery rooms – Stores, Banks, Cafes, Service Stations and many other uses. Four base patterns and 16 new colors, plus 3 pressed wood moldings and 3 types metal trim. Gives you the most modern and everlasting wall covering that is manufactured today. Monticello Lumber.
Lt. sg. Joseph F. Allman will arrive home sometime Sunday afternoon from Okinawa where he has been since the invasion.
More than 875,000 Illinois men and 18,000 women have entered military service in WW II. About 9,000 have been discharged.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Two Monticello Civic and Service organizations, the Jaycees and Roy Hamm American Legion Post 101 will join forces to sponsor a Donkey Baseball game on the General Cable diamond Sunday afternoon, August 30.
The old Galesville elevator was destroyed by fire late Sunday evening. Firemen from the Northern Piatt Fire District, as well as water wagons from Farmer City and Mahomet. Rural departments were called to the scene at 11:00 p.m., too late to bring the blaze under control. The elevator was completely burned and owner, Leon Ash, estimated the loss at $50,000.
Open house will be held Sunday, August 30, at the new extended care facilities to the John and Mary Kirby Hospital just completed. The 63 bed unit will have both private and semi-private rooms, with a portion of these set off for patients needing extended care. Built at a cost of $885,000, the hospital addition is modern in every respect as could be done.
AD: Showing at the Lyric in Monticello “A Bullet for Pretty Boy” starring Fabian, Jocelyn Lane, Astrid Warner and Adam Roark. Starting Sunday, the classic “Frankenstein Must be Destroyed.”
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Smokers who want to have a cigarette while they’re watching high school football games will now have to be careful about where they light up. Governor Jim Edgar has signed legislation, effective July 1, requiring every school district to adopt a smoking policy which prohibits the use of tobacco on school property. Marsha Lyn Gisinger of Cerro Gordo will compete for the title of Miss Illinois-Teen USA. She will be competing against 80-85 girls and will be judged on swimming suit, interview and evening gown. The 44th annual Ora Stiverson Family Reunion was held at the Monticello Forest Preserve Park. Dick Stiverson of Monticello was the only one of three surviving children of Ora and Lena (Blacker) Stiverson in attendance. The oldest in attendance was Everett Hicks of Monticello, 80 years old. The Monticello pool team, the Determin”8”ers won the Ladies Division national tournament in Las Vegas. Team members include Dee Strack, Donna Wolf, Rhonda Neeley, Susan Brown, Sue Allison, Tammy Smith and Kim Spies.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Really
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.