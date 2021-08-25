100 years ago
The Hon. William Jennings Bryan will deliver his lecture “Brute or Brother” as the leading number in Saturday’s Monticello Chautauqua program. His appearance here, the first since the-days of 1896 will no doubt draw a large attendance to the already popular Chautauqua.
The Piatt County Old Settler’s Picnic will be held in Cerro Gordo on September 14th.
A deal was closed in Decatur last Friday whereby William Emrick of Mt. Pulaski became possessor of the West Side Garage in this city, owned by McDavitt & Peck. Mr. Emrick took possession last Saturday morning.
The Monticello Fire Department was called to the Mitchell Meat Market on W. Washington St., shortly before midnight, Monday, where they found and quickly extinguished a considerable fire underneath the floor. Had the fire not been discovered in time a serious conflagration may have resulted.
David Miner, the 5-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. James Miner, who live about five miles northeast of town, was killed Monday morning about 11 o’clock. The little fellow was riding his pony and was either thrown off, or fell off, striking his head and causing concussion of the brain. When picked up off the ground he gasped a few times and died.
In the Better Babies Contest at the State Pair, two Monticello babies received high marks. Ralph Bushee, Jr., son of Dr. and Mrs. Ralph W. Bushee scored 91.5, while Roy Hawthorne, son of Dr. and Mrs. R. O. Hawthorne scored 97. Hundreds of babies from all over the state were entered.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
A curb and gutter project which would include necessary sewer pipes, manholes and improvement on 5 city streets was recommended by Monticello Board of Improvements. A public hearing is slated for Sept. 17. It is proposed that half of the costs be paid out of motor fuel tax and half by special assessment of property owners. The proposed improvements on South State Street from East Marion to Kratz Road; on North Charter from Illinois Central tracks to Oglesby; on Oglesby Street from North Market to North State; on High Street from North Market to Greely Street and on Greely Street from East High to East Washington Street.
A proposal that the F.E. Bryant cottage in Bement where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas made plans for their famous series of debates be established as a State Memorial was presented Monday to the Illinois Department of Public Works and Buildings.
The Jay Gould Circus, 10 free acts, and contests for local residents of all ages will be featured at the Mansfield Homecoming.
First practice session for Monticello High School football candidates has been called for next Monday by Coach John Freemuth. Co-captains will be Bill Hayes and Scooby Phillips.
Monticello grade school will open September 4. Bement Twp. High School will open September 3.
Robert Allerton plans to sail October 15 for his home in Hawaii.
AD: She used to pay $15 for a permanent. Now she gives herself a Toni Wave at home for $1.25.
Retail sales in Piatt County increased from $3,471,000 in 1939 to $5,040,000 in 1945.
Anna Mary Knapp of Bement left this week for San Francisco on the first leg to Hilo, Hawaii where she will teach physical education at Hilo High School.
—Compiled Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Monticello Rotary Club will sponsor a Monticello High School fall athletic “stag” to be held at the Forest Preserve Park pavilion Thursday, September 9th at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of the event is to honor members of the high school football teams, cross country teams, cheerleaders and coaching staff. All attending will be served a chicken dinner cooked by the Lions Club.
Everett Glasgow, Monticello, exhibited 8 Shorpshire lambs at the Illinois State Fair winning 8 firsts, 7 seconds, one grand champion and two reserve champions. He also won the Governor’s trophy for the best pair of ram lambs.
The Stringtown School Reunion was held Sunday, August 22, in the Monticello Forest Preserve Park with 38 present. A business meeting was held and the following officers were elected: Burtis Roberts, president, Eugene Hoffman, vice-president, Mildred Wrench, secretary, Florence Hoffman and Norma Hoffman, table committee, and Betty Riley and Margaret Lilly, drinks. The oldest pupils were Callie Rossmiller and Bonnie Dubson (twins) and the youngest pupil was Frank Hoffman. The couple coming the greatest distance was the Paul McCoys from Hollywood, FL.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Aric Carney, 25, of Monticello has recently started A.C. Taxidermy. Carney specializes in all small and big game mammals including deer, raccoons beaver, muskrat and chipmunks. He plans to later expand his taxidermy service to include fish and birds. Carney’s shop is located at the back of his home at 211 E. Marion. The Monticello Sages football squad will get under way this week with a non-conference game against the Tolono-Unity Rockets Friday night. Captains of the Monticello High School football team are seniors Travis Ashmore, an offensive lineman and linebacker, and Ryan Tracy, quarterback and linebacker. Elizabeth Kern, sales associate at the Stage store in Monticello, received the “Associate of the Quarter” award for June-August 1996 for her outstanding performance. The award was presented at a storewide meeting by Dee Ann Smith, manager of Stage. Lincoln school Crossing Guard position available for the corner of Market and Wilson, 2 hours 50 minutes on days that school is in session. Pay rate $6.50 per hour.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.