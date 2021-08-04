100 years ago
About fifty business and professional men have leased the Piatt Co Fair Grounds for next Thursday, August 11th, and will stage a horse racing meet on that afternoon. So far over fifty head of horses have been entered for purses that will be hung up. Entries have been received from Taylorville, Sullivan, Urbana, Champaign, Decatur, LaPlace, DeLand, Hammond and Cerro Gordo.
Sheriff E. R. Gale and deputies, together with the Sheriff of Shelby County, acting under search war¬ rants recovered over $1,000.00 worth of stolen good in Bement last Saturday. Piatt County men under arrest connected with the affair are J. B. Arnold, L. S. Carr and Clarence Hettinger of Bement.
Mrs. Charles Hamm received a telegram Tuesday morning announcing that the body of their son, Roy Hamm, our first Piatt County service man to die in the World War, would arrive in Hoboken, N. J. on August 5th and then would be shipped to this city. On its arrival here a big public funeral will be held.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
The merger of 11 rural schools with the Monticello grade school system was approved by a vote of 107 to 2. At Cerro Gordo, voters approved consolidation of 5 rural districts in Piatt County and 3 in Macon County by a vote of 144 to 42. Mergers already have been approved at Atwood and Bement.
Health council members of Piatt and DeWitt Counties are preparing to launch a campaign for approval of a bi-county health unit.
Twelve Piatt students will be attending the summer session at Illinois State Normal University, including Ray Ahlrich, Eugene Stratman and William Thornton, all of Monticello.
AD: Twenty months in a Jap Prison Camp. That’s the experience of Mrs. William Logan, who, with her husband, will give their testimonies at both services at the First Baptist Church, Sunday, August 4th at 11:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Come and hear them.
A complete reconditioning of the baseball diamond and football field has been completed at Mansfield High School and lights will be installed on both fields in time for night football games this fall.
Members of the DeLand planning commission voted Friday to ask Piatt County housing authority cooperation in purchasing three tax-delinquent lots in DeLand and converting a blighted house into a suitable home for a veteran’s family.
Coming attractions at the Lyric Theatre included “Blondie’s Lucky Day” and Zane Grey’s “Wanderer of the Wasteland”.
Two Cerro Gordo implement dealers are using an airplane to speed repairs to farm machinery.
—Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
For the last three weeks the Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs has been hosting the Art School at Allerton Park. Students were present from all over the state. Martha Kuetemeyer, Monticello, was the representative of the Monticello Women’s Club. Becky Ivall, Monticello was the 19th District representative.
The Bement Village Board is in the process of purchasing an extra 74’ wide by 318’ long strip of ground lying adjacent to village land on which the pool is located. This strip of land is to be made into a ball diamond to be used for Little League, Girls softball and for Men’s softball.
Groceries this week at Martin’s Eisner: 8 pack 16 oz. Pepsi, .68 cents; Scotties facial tissues, .23 cents; Musselman applesauce 16 oz, .15 cents; Welch grape jelly, 20 oz, .43 cents; 3 lb Maxwell House coffee, $2.39; Tang, 18 oz, .83 cents; Deming pink salmon, 16 oz, .81 cents; Coffeemate, 4 oz, .63 cents; peaches, .21 cents lb.; smoked ham, .48 cents lb.; sliced bacon, .67 cents; wieners, 1 lb pack, .69 cents.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The equipment for Piatt County’s 911 emergency telephone system was installed at the public safety answering point (PSAP) in the Piatt County Jail last week. Kevin Stuebs and Carrie Shumard, supervisor of the Piatt County telecommunicators, received training on the equipment. The Monticello School Board approved the purchase of 25 additional computers at a cost of $40,000 at a special meeting. The school will now have two computer labs with a total of 50 networked computers. Ashley Elizabeth Mulford of Monticello will leave Friday, Aug. 16 for an eleven month cultural exchange to Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. Ashley’s sponsoring Rotary Club is Monticello, District 6490. Asley is a junior at Monticello High School and the daughter of Lori and Dwain Bitter of Monticello and Scott and Marlene Mulford in Springfield. This summer the White Heath Warriors baseball team (ages 13 to 15) competed in the Juvenile Division of the Tri-County Khoury League. The Warriors team finished its regular season in first place with a record of 16 wins and no losses. The first place finish earned them a spot in the Class “A” playoffs with Decatur. The Warriors earned a return trip to the Class “A” state tournament by defeating Decatur 7-6 in a come-from-behind victory.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.