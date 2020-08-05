100 years ago
The Honselman cabin just west of the Square, one of the land marks in Monticello, is being removed. Frank Dresback has bought It of C. A. Tatman and will haul the logs to the farm. The cabin was erected prior to 1843 and was continuously occupied by the Honselman family until the death of William Honselman several years ago. It was next to the oldest building standing in the county. The oldest is the Heyworth cabin, which is now at Briar Crest.
The playground apparatus for the Monticello City Park has arrived and is now being installed. The devices are all of steel and iron and are said to be non-destructible. The band stand is being, repaired and everything about the. park is being put in order.
In the congregational meeting held at the Presbyterian church Wednesday evening the building committee was authorized to let the contract for the new church building at an estimated cost of $49,000 and to oversee the razing of the old church. The congregation accepted the invitation of the Methodist people to worship with them while the new church is under construction.
The United Brethren church of Galesville, Illinois will be dedicated Sunday, August 8 by Superintendent W. L. Perkins of Casey, Illinois, with an appropriate program. The dedication will be followed by a basket dinner in the church basement at 12 noon. – Rev. J. Frank Fowler, Pastor
– Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
According to recruiter in charge, U.S. Navy, they are now accepting 17 year old youths for enlistment in the U.S. Navy.
The Piatt County winners of four year scholarships to the U of I has been awarded to Mary Rose McPherson, valedictorian and Waldo Born, salutatorian, both of Bement. He expects to be called for Navy V-5 training by Nov. 1st.
AD: Farmer Patrons: We have purchased the Rollison Produce Company and are now in full charge. We will greatly appreciate your patronage. Call us for your produce. Self Produce Co., Earl Self, owner.
In the Boy Scout Court ceremonies conducted at Camp Drake, the following Monticello Scouts were recognized: Harold Wheeler was advanced to Star Scout; Jim Gregory and Bob Stickrod awarded Second Class Badges; John Secrist received the Order of the Arrow award. Woodsman awards went to John Secrist and Harold Wheeler, Camper emblems were awarded to Bertel Stoddard, Bob Stickrod, Sammy McPheeters, Jim Gregory, Bob Merriman and Bud Wittig. Merit badges won during the week were awarded to Bertel Stoddard Harold Wheeler and John Secrist.
Lightning destroyed two horses, the property of Virgil Beals, who lives on the Tatman farm, 3 miles north of Monticello.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
County Clerk Mary Shaw announced that effective August 3rd, she began registering persons who will be 18 years of age or over at the time of any primary or general election held on or after January 1, 1971 and who shall be eligible to vote at such elections in Illinois pursuant to the requirements of the new Federal law.
Seventeen children of Piatt County were enrolled in the 1970 Head Start program. The Monticello Center, along with the Lincoln Center is administered by the Central Illinois Economics Development Corporation.
The plat of a new subdivision was accepted by the City Council Tuesday night. The plat was submitted by Ed Hettinger and the tract comprises 11 large sized lots adjacent to the City at its northern edge and north of Moore Circle.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Linda Redmond and Betty Varner of Monticello compiled a 200 page book of all veterans buried in the four cemeteries in Monticello Township with as many of their obituaries as they could find and a map to locate each grave. The books are available at the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society. Sung-Ok Park, of Korea, is an exchange student with Youth For Understanding, and will attend Monticello High School this year. She is staying with Jim and Sandra Smith of rural Cisco. Participants are being sought for Piatt County’s Healthy Choice American heart Walk to be held in Lodge Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit local Piatt County American Heart Association programs. A new community project aimed at promoting interaction between children and their parents will have its grand opening. The program called Saturday S.T.E.W. (Share Time and Entertainment With) will be held every Saturday morning. Four juniors from Monticello High school won their third straight Gus Macker 3 on 3 basketball tournament. The team held a 5-0 record in the 15 and 16 year old division. They posted a 15-0 record for their tournament history. The team, Twins Plus Two, is composed of Jessica and Renee Davidson, Kara Benson and Jessica Moore.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Really
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.